M'sia extends MCO 2.0 till Feb. 18, 2021 due to rising number of Covid-19 cases

Extended by two weeks.

Syahindah Ishak | February 02, 2021, 05:13 PM

Malaysia has extended its Movement Control Order 2.0 (MCO 2.0) by two weeks, until Feb. 18, 2021.

For all states except Sarawak

 

This extension applies to all states in the country except Sarawak.

Sarawak is placed under conditional MCO.

Will start on Feb. 5

Malaysian Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press conference on Tuesday (Feb. 2) that the extension will begin on Feb. 5, a day after the MCO 2.0 was supposed to end.

According to Ismail, the extension was decided after the health ministry confirmed that all states under MCO are showing a "trend of rising cases of Covid-19."

Ismail added:

"The health ministry has confirmed that the number of daily cases in all these states is still increasing, with positivity rate in clusters at between 20 per cent and 40 per cent.

Besides that, the sporadic spread within the community is also high, involving citizens as well as non-citizens."

He also said that the Malaysian public is still barred from crossing to other states during this MCO period.

Here is his full announcement:

Over 200,000 total cases in Malaysia

On Monday (Feb. 1), Malaysia reported 4,214 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number in the country to 219,173.

48,074 of the cases are considered active or infectious, with 770 deaths reported so far.

Top image by Andrew Koay.

