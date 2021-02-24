Husband of maid killer suspended from S'pore police force since 2016 faces multiple charges

She died after an assault in July 2016.

At the time of her death, Piang weighed only 24kg.

Ex-policeman husband

Living in the same household were Gaiyathiri's mother and co-accused Prema Naraynasamy, Gaiyathiri's husband Kelvin Chelvam, the couple's two children and two tenants.

In a media release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), it was revealed that Kelvin was a policeman.

However, he had been interdicted from SPF with effect from Aug 8, 2016.

Kelvin was charged on Aug. 11, 2016 and faces multiple charges in connection with the case involving Piang's death.

Here is SPF's statement in full:

"Officers of the Singapore Police Force are expected to uphold the law and set a good example by maintaining high standards of discipline and integrity. SPF deals with officers who break the law severely, including charging them in court. Staff Sergeant Kevin Chelvam has been interdicted with effect from 8 August 2016. He was charged in court on 11 August 2016 and faces multiple charges in connection with the case involving his domestic helper, Ms Piang Ngaih Don. As the court case is ongoing, we are unable to comment further."

According to CNA, he was slapped with four charges on Aug 11, 2016.

He was later charged with voluntarily causing serious hurt.

