Husband of maid killer suspended from S'pore police force since 2016 faces multiple charges

At the time of the domestic helper's death, she weighed only 24kg.

Fasiha Nazren | February 24, 2021, 05:57 PM

On Feb. 23, 40-year-old Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty to beating her domestic helper to death.

As detailed in the court documents seen by Mothership, footage from security cameras showed that the 24-year-old Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don was starved for the last 35 days of her life.

In total, she lost 15kg during her 14 months of employment, which made up around 38 per cent of her body weight.

In June 2016, she was burned by Gaiyathiri who used a hot iron and pressed it onto her forehead and forearm.

She died after an assault in July 2016.

At the time of her death, Piang weighed only 24kg.

Ex-policeman husband

Living in the same household were Gaiyathiri's mother and co-accused Prema Naraynasamy, Gaiyathiri's husband Kelvin Chelvam, the couple's two children and two tenants.

In a media release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), it was revealed that Kelvin was a policeman.

However, he had been interdicted from SPF with effect from Aug 8, 2016.

Kelvin was charged on Aug. 11, 2016 and faces multiple charges in connection with the case involving Piang's death.

Here is SPF's statement in full:

"Officers of the Singapore Police Force are expected to uphold the law and set a good example by maintaining high standards of discipline and integrity. SPF deals with officers who break the law severely, including charging them in court.

Staff Sergeant Kevin Chelvam has been interdicted with effect from 8 August 2016. He was charged in court on 11 August 2016 and faces multiple charges in connection with the case involving his domestic helper, Ms Piang Ngaih Don. As the court case is ongoing, we are unable to comment further."

According to CNAhe was slapped with four charges on Aug 11, 2016.

He was later charged with voluntarily causing serious hurt.

Top image from Singapore Police Force and screenshot from Straits Times' YouTube channel.

