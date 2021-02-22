Back

Majestic feline with golden eyes found along Duchess Avenue, good samaritan seeking owner

Lean Jinghui | February 22, 2021, 12:07 PM

Update on Feb. 22, 1:05pm: The cat owner has been located on Feb. 22 and reunification efforts are ongoing.

A fluffy majestic feline with liquid amber eyes was found lounging along Duchess Avenue on Feb. 21.

It was spotted by a member of the public beside a brown bench, in what appears to be Duchess Park.

In search of its owner

The fluffy feline is suspected to be a lost pet.

According to the Facebook post, the good samaritan who first spotted the lost cat has taken it in, where it is in safe hands.

However, while it has a temporary home, the human who took it in is appealing to the public to help spread the word, and help reunite the cat with its original owner.

The community has since responded by helping to share the post, with some providing suggestions on how to trace the cat back to its owner.

One Facebook member claimed that she recognised the cat, but it is unclear if subsequent efforts to return the cat were successful.

The post has since garnered over 400 shares, with the number growing by the minute.

Top image via Kimpong Lim's Facebook

