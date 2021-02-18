Back

Queues form inside IKEA S'pore for LEGO storage box launch on Feb. 18, scalpers already on Carousell

Not surprised.

Siti Hawa | February 18, 2021, 05:36 PM

IKEA Singapore has collaborated with LEGO to offer "BYGGLEK", a storage solution that lets you build inside, outside or around the box.

This allows a practical function to an otherwise ornamental item.

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Several boxes can also be connected together to form a much bigger piece.

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Queues inside IKEA

The BYGGLEK collection was launched in-stores on Feb. 18, 2021 and will be available online from Feb. 25, 2021.

According to photos shared by a LEGO enthusiast, a decently long queue had formed inside the IKEA store on Feb. 18:

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

Safe distancing measures were put in place to manage the crowd.

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

Here's another photo of the queue provided by a Mothership reader:

Photo via a Mothership reader

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

The enthusiast, Ryan Lim, noted that it was the first time he had to queue to take items off the shelf.

In response to the post, one user described how the first person in the queue rushed to grab the products.

Others speculated that some of the people in the queue might be resellers.

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

Photo via Ryan Lim on Facebook

When Mothership requested for more information on queue times, a spokesperson for IKEA said that they are unable to comment immediately.

Resellers on Carousell

A quick search on Carousell revealed that the BYGGLEK collection is being sold on the consumer marketplace platform at a marked-up price.

This is despite the purchase limit of three pieces per article per customer in IKEA stores.

Photo via Carousell

Photo via Carousell

Photo via Carousell

 

Details

THE BYGGLEK is available in different storage box sizes.

BYGGLEK Box with lid, L35xW26, H12cm (S$24.90)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

BYGGLEK Box with lid, L26xW18, H12cm. (S$19.90)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

 

BYGGLEK Box with lid, set of three (S$19.90)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

BYGGLEK 201-piece LEGO brick set (S$24.90)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Here are more photos of the collection:

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Top photos via IKEA Singapore and Ryan Lim on Facebook

