Queues form inside IKEA S'pore for LEGO storage box launch on Feb. 18, scalpers already on Carousell

IKEA Singapore has collaborated with LEGO to offer "BYGGLEK", a storage solution that lets you build inside, outside or around the box.

This allows a practical function to an otherwise ornamental item.

Several boxes can also be connected together to form a much bigger piece.

Queues inside IKEA

The BYGGLEK collection was launched in-stores on Feb. 18, 2021 and will be available online from Feb. 25, 2021.

According to photos shared by a LEGO enthusiast, a decently long queue had formed inside the IKEA store on Feb. 18:

Safe distancing measures were put in place to manage the crowd.

Here's another photo of the queue provided by a Mothership reader:

The enthusiast, Ryan Lim, noted that it was the first time he had to queue to take items off the shelf.

In response to the post, one user described how the first person in the queue rushed to grab the products.

Others speculated that some of the people in the queue might be resellers.

When Mothership requested for more information on queue times, a spokesperson for IKEA said that they are unable to comment immediately.

Resellers on Carousell

A quick search on Carousell revealed that the BYGGLEK collection is being sold on the consumer marketplace platform at a marked-up price.

This is despite the purchase limit of three pieces per article per customer in IKEA stores.

Details

THE BYGGLEK is available in different storage box sizes.

BYGGLEK Box with lid, L35xW26, H12cm (S$24.90)

BYGGLEK Box with lid, L26xW18, H12cm. (S$19.90)

BYGGLEK Box with lid, set of three (S$19.90)

BYGGLEK 201-piece LEGO brick set (S$24.90)

Here are more photos of the collection:

