LiHO to launch S$7.50 Red Bull-infused bubble tea from Feb. 6

Who said you can't have an energy drink and bubble tea at the same time?

Local bubble tea chain LiHO Tea is collaborating with energy drink brand Red Bull to come up with a series of Red Bull-infused bubble tea.

The collaboration will include two limited-edition flavours:

Red Bull Mango Booster (S$7.50)

This drink has the refreshing taste of mango and a blend of berries.

It will only be available in a large size.

Red Bull Passion Cooler (S$7.50)

One can expect tropical flavours like passion fruit and grapefruit.

It will only be available in a large size.

Instead of choosing sugar levels, the Red Bull series will require the customer to choose between the Red Bull Energy Drink or Red Bull Sugarfree.

These drinks will be available at all LiHO outlets from Feb. 6, 2021.

Top image from LiHO.