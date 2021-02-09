Some M'sians want Lee Chong Wei's 'Datuk' title revoked after he donated tablet computers to needy children

Malaysian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei has come under fire for contributing to a charitable programme that helps needy children, apparently because it was started by a Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament (MP).

Malaysia is currently under a Movement Control Order that prohibits students from going to schools, unless they are taking examinations.

The majority of students have to stay at home and attend their lessons online. This poses a difficulty to students who do not have laptops or a suitable device to study at home.

National sports hero Lee Chong Wei helps out

A video of a child crying when he received a donation of a laptop moved Lee.

Lee, who was bestowed the title of "Datuk" by the Malaysian government after winning a silver medal in the 2008 Olympics, pledged to do more to help the students.

He contacted his MP, Steven Sim of the DAP. Sim started an initiative called "Asal Cek Mau Pi Sekolah" to help students taking classes online.

Lee offered to pay for 50 tablet computers, which cost him RM30,000 (S$9,830).

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Lee shared that it reminded him of his own circumstances growing up, as he wanted to play badminton but couldn't afford a racquet.

Sim thanked him for his contribution in a Facebook post.

Criticised for so-called political link

However, things quickly turned sour for Lee.

Some Malaysian netizens criticised him, apparently for contributing to a DAP MP's programme.

World of Buzz reported that some Malaysians received a WhatsApp message saying that Lee's actions were "rude".

They asked if he supported DAP, and suggested that the Malaysian king should revoke Lee's "Datuk" title.

Admin terima dalam WhatsApp.



Apa masalah mereka ni, Datuk Lee Chong Wei beri pertolongan pun dia nak suruh tarik balik gelaran?



Ini pun jadi isu politik? pic.twitter.com/m6FPwtI6fh — Konfem Sahih (@KonfemSahih) February 8, 2021

Sim regrets attacks on "national hero"

On Feb. 8, Sim shared a Facebook post expressing regret that Lee had been targeted by these netizens.

According to Malaysiakini, Sim added that there is nothing wrong with a citizen deciding to support the DAP.

However, he did not see his initiative as political, but charitable.

Sim shared a copy of the letter that was distributed to each person receiving the laptop.

The letter has no party logo, and Sim does not ask the recipients to vote for or support DAP.

He added, "I'm a politician. I'm proud of my party, the DAP. But when it comes to helping the people, I have never considered party politics. We do not ask those we help about which party they support. I have never asked them to vote for our party."

Top image from Lee Chong Wei and Steven Sim's Facebook pages.