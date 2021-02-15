Leaks reveal Apple may be finalising design of new foldable iPhone

Those who owned a phone in the 1990s and early 2000s may remember the popularity of flip phones.

Something like this.

Now, Apple may be revisiting this nostalgic phone concept, by launching their own flip iPhones, according to an industry insider.

Apple is paying more attention to the flip design behind the scenes

Jon Prosser, who hosted the YouTube channel Front Page Tech since 2013, revealed in a recent video that Apple has recently finalised the form factor for a new foldable iPhone.

According to MacRumours, Prosser has been correct with a few Apple rumours in the past, although he has also shared a fair amount of incorrect information.

In his video, he claimed that Apple is "leaning heavily in favour of a clamshell", referring to the flip phone design.

"My sources aren't exactly sure why, all they know is the clamshell is now having the majority of the attention placed on it behind the scenes," said Prosser.

He also said that Apple has been elevating the clamshell design behind the scenes in terms of the production timeline.

Foldable iPhones may be targeted towards the mass market

Another detail he revealed is that the new clamshell-style foldable iPhone, should it be released, will be offered in multiple colours, similar to base model iPhones.

He claimed that this "tells us who this phone will be marketed towards", predicting that Apple may be targeting a more "fun" and "mainstream" market, rather than a professional device, which will likely cost more.

This means that while this foldable iPhone may not be cheap, it may also not be among the most expensive phones offered by the technology giant.

However, if you are anticipating getting your hands on a foldable iPhone this year, don't hold your breath.

Prosser claims that he can "confidently say" that this foldable iPhone project is not very far along, and that it will not be released as early as 2022, unlike what other sources claim.

You can see the full video here:

Top image via Front Page Tech/YouTube.