Back

Leaks reveal Apple may be finalising design of new foldable iPhone

Cooler version of the 1990s flip phones.

Jason Fan | February 15, 2021, 05:04 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those who owned a phone in the 1990s and early 2000s may remember the popularity of flip phones.

Something like this.

Every cool kid had one. Image via Unsplash.

Now, Apple may be revisiting this nostalgic phone concept, by launching their own flip iPhones, according to an industry insider.

Apple is paying more attention to the flip design behind the scenes

Jon Prosser, who hosted the YouTube channel Front Page Tech since 2013, revealed in a recent video that Apple has recently finalised the form factor for a new foldable iPhone.

According to MacRumours, Prosser has been correct with a few Apple rumours in the past, although he has also shared a fair amount of incorrect information.

In his video, he claimed that Apple is "leaning heavily in favour of a clamshell", referring to the flip phone design.

A concept art of the new foldable iPhone. Image via ConceptsiPhone.

"My sources aren't exactly sure why, all they know is the clamshell is now having the majority of the attention placed on it behind the scenes," said Prosser.

He also said that Apple has been elevating the clamshell design behind the scenes in terms of the production timeline.

Foldable iPhones may be targeted towards the mass market

Another detail he revealed is that the new clamshell-style foldable iPhone, should it be released, will be offered in multiple colours, similar to base model iPhones.

Certain iPhone 12 models come in a variety of colours. Image via Apple.

He claimed that this "tells us who this phone will be marketed towards", predicting that Apple may be targeting a more "fun" and "mainstream" market, rather than a professional device, which will likely cost more.

This means that while this foldable iPhone may not be cheap, it may also not be among the most expensive phones offered by the technology giant.

However, if you are anticipating getting your hands on a foldable iPhone this year, don't hold your breath.

Prosser claims that he can "confidently say" that this foldable iPhone project is not very far along, and that it will not be released as early as 2022, unlike what other sources claim.

You can see the full video here:

Top image via Front Page Tech/YouTube.

9 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 15, 2021 all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

Briton pleads guilty to meeting S'porean fiancée who booked room in same hotel, breaching SHN

The fiancée also pleaded guilty to abetting the breaches.

February 15, 2021, 03:43 PM

Netflix Japan collaborates with 'Attack on Titan' studio to offer animation scholarships & stints, open to S'poreans

Foreigners are welcomed, but slots are *very* limited.

February 15, 2021, 03:42 PM

Tanjong Pagar crash highlights speeding & revving issues in 2 GRCs

Sound pollution from revving vehicles is a cross-constituency problem in Tanjong Pagar area.

February 15, 2021, 02:42 PM

Taiwan Beer in Strawberry Yogurt flavour now available in S'pore

Easy to drink with almost little to no beer taste.

February 15, 2021, 02:20 PM

BMW speeding in Tanjong Pagar video analysed to calculate how fast car was going

He estimated that the car was travelling at about 200km/h.

February 15, 2021, 12:51 PM

Flaky egg tarts, crispy condensed milk buns at 'hidden' Hong Kong cafe near Marymount

The buns are a dupe for Tsui Wah's.

February 15, 2021, 12:21 PM

Pop-up Molang-themed cafe available at Bugis from Feb. 18, 2021

Too cute to eat.

February 15, 2021, 12:14 PM

'Monstrous' remains found on banks of MacRitchie Reservoir are those of a 'prehistoric' alligator gar

Leviathan.

February 15, 2021, 12:11 PM

Man, 37, arrested for sharing classified info related to Tampines stabbing incident via WhatsApp

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 15, 2021, 12:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.