Chinese fusion restaurant near Robertson Quay offering 1-for-1 tapas & mains till Feb. 28

Lè Fusion, a restaurant specialising in Chinese fusion cuisine, is offering one-for-one tapas and one-for-one mains till Feb. 28, 2021.

Do note that the one-for-one mains promotion is applicable for those who subscribe to the Entertainer, Burpple Beyond or are DBS cardholders.

One-for-one tapas

For the uninitiated, tapas are light and savoury dishes that are typically paired with wine or beer.

Under the one-for-one tapas promotion, diners can opt from the following:

Crispy Pork Belly Mantou (S$12)

Fresh Crackling Calamari (S$14)

Crispy Salmon Skin with XO Sauce Dipping (S$14)

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab (S$14)

Extra Crispy Chicken Mid Wing (S$12)

Grilled Black Pepper Trio Sausage (S$10)

Salmon Croquettes (S$12)

Cripsy Breaded Mussel (S$14)

Lè Fusion Pork (spam) Fries (S$12)

Truffle Fries (S$10)

Golden Rice Ball (S$12)

Deep Fried Golden Bean Curd Filo (S$6)

Here are some photos of the dishes:

One-for-one mains

Under the one-for-one mains promotion, diners can choose from:

Lè Fusion Crispy Pork Roulade (S$32)

Asian Crusted Provencal Lamb Rack (S$46)

Tsingtao Beef Filet (S$42)

Braised Abalone Seafood Rice (S$38)

Rougie Foie Gras Tobiko Fried Rice (S$34)

Signature Soft Shell Chilli Crab Pasta (S$26)

Details

Both promotions are applicable for dine-in and takeaway from now till Feb. 28, 2021.

However, the one-for-one mains promotion is only available for those who subscribe to the Entertainer, Burpple Beyond or are DBS cardholders.

Redemption of one-for-one tapas can be used in conjunction with one-for-one mains, limited to one redemption per table per bill.

Customers are reminded to inform the staff if they are using Burpple Beyond or Entertainer before ordering their food, to find out if there are additional terms and conditions.

Lè Fusion

Address: The Pier at Robertson 80 Mohamed Sultan Rd, #01-7 8/9, Singapore 239013

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm

Top photos via Lè Fusion