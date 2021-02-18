Back

Waterloo Street temple to close on Feb. 26 & March 9 to prevent crowds from showing up

Will re-open again.

Belmont Lay | February 18, 2021, 05:50 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple along Waterloo Street will be closed on Feb. 26 and March 9, 2021.

Those two days are the Lantern Festival (元宵节) and Open Treasury Day (开库借红包) respectively.

This year is the first time the temple is closed to believers during the Lantern Festival.

The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year.

The closure will prevent devotees from gathering to offer incense at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

The Open Treasury Day, also referred to as the Borrow Angbao Day, falls on the 26th day after Chinese New Year, which is on March 9.

The practice is for temples to distribute red packets filled with coins to devotees.

These gifts symbolise the blessings "borrowed" from Guan Yin.

This occasion will be suspended for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devotees will be able to visit the temple on the following day when the temple re-opens.

The temple said it decided on this arrangement for the well-being of devotees.

The Waterloo Street temple closed at 6:30pm on Chinese New Year’s Eve this year for three days, and did not open until the morning of Feb. 15, which was the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.

Thousands of believers returned on the day the temple re-opened.

Top photos via Google Maps & Flickr

Queues form inside IKEA S'pore for LEGO storage box launch on Feb. 18, scalpers already on Carousell

Not surprised.

February 18, 2021, 05:36 PM

Man in S'pore faces 340 charges of cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property in loan scam

The loan scam raised millions from his lenders.

February 18, 2021, 05:27 PM

New modern luxury hotel with sky pool & panoramic city views opens in Telok Ayer

Another hotel to add to your staycation list.

February 18, 2021, 05:23 PM

China says it doesn't want to see a coup as rumours swirl of Beijing backing Myanmar military

The closest yet China has come to criticising the coup.

February 18, 2021, 05:00 PM

Internet helps S'pore owner locate driver who ran over pet dog within 2 days

Hit-and-run.

February 18, 2021, 04:48 PM

5 money-saving hacks for first-time S’pore homeowners to furnish new BTO

Shop hard and shop smart.

February 18, 2021, 04:45 PM

Founder of sugar daddy dating platform, Sugarbook, arrested by M'sian police

Sugarbook itself is also being investigated for prostitution and the improper use of network services.

February 18, 2021, 04:30 PM

Jurong East stabbing: Man charged with murder, allegedly hurt same woman in 2020 with penknife

He will return to court on March 11.

February 18, 2021, 04:14 PM

Steampunk-themed bar in Tanjong Pagar serves fried chicken sandwich, Pei Pa Kao cocktail & more

All aboard.

February 18, 2021, 04:12 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

February 18, 2021, 04:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.