S'pore comedian Kumar makes lohei soundbite for CNY 2021

Kumar is back.

Given the Covid-19 restrictions this CNY season, which includes diners not being allowed to verbalise auspicious phrases while tossing yusheng, the Singapore comedian made a short two-minute soundbite for all.

So you can continue to toss yusheng safely but also with gusto.

Kumar to the rescue

In a Facebook post by Dream Academy, Kumar writes:

"Kumar to the rescue this Lo Hei season!!! Wishing one and all a happy, albeit quieter, Lunar New Year, as well as health, wealth and prosperity the whole year round!"

In the accompanying video, Kumar is clad in a flowery red bomber and shirt while standing in the midst of a crowded MRT.

He has with him some yusheng on a table.

The meme star of the year so far, Bernie Sanders, can be seen chilling at the far back as well.

Huat ah

During the video, Kumar shouts out the customary CNY greetings subtitled with hilariously direct Chinese-to-English translations, before adding his own well-wishes into the mix:

"大吉大利 (Big fortune big profit). Golden harvest for great fortune!" "年年有余 (Year year got leftover). Enjoy a year of everlasting surplus!" "万事如意 (Million tasks went smoothly). Prosperity of the four seasons!" "满地黄金 (Floor filled with gold). Blooming wealth and abundance!"

Kumar then yells out the hopes and dreams of many Singaporeans with candour, as he tosses the yusheng.

"Prosperity!" "Mental Health!" "Have lots of sex!" "Be happy!"

You can watch the full video here:

The video ends with Kumar announcing the return of his own show "I am Kumar" in April 2021.

While tickets are not yet out, you can stay tuned to Dream Academy's Facebook page for more details closer to the date.

Top image via Dream Academy Facebook