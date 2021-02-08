Japanese eatery, Kotobuki offers sushi rice bowls piled with sashimi from S$24

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Kotobuki, a Japanese eatery with three outlets in Singapore, offers a variety of dishes on its menu such as noodles and rice, hot plate and an assortment of sushi and sashimi.
Besides the above, the eatery also offers Bakumori Don, or sushi rice bowls topped with sashimi.
Bakumori Don
Sake Bakumori Don (Salmon with Salmon Roe) (S$26):
Chirashi Bakumori Don (Assorted Mixed Raw Fish Cube):
Aburi Sake Bakumori Don with seared Salmon and Mentaiko Mayo Sauce (S$28):
They also offer:
- Maguro Bakumori Don or Tuna and Minced Fatty Tuna (S$24)
- Sahshoku Bakumori Don or Salmon, Tuna and Yellow Tail (S$28)
Other dishes
Here are some of the other items on their menu:
The eatery has three outlets:
Kotobuki Shenton Way
8 Shenton way # 01-17/20 Singapore 068811
Kotobuki ORP
1 Raffles Place #04-48 One Raffles Place Singapore 048616
Kotobuki Jurong
No. 3 Yuan Ching Road #01-02A Singapore 618642
Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm, daily
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via @kotobukisg on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.