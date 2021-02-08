Back

Japanese eatery, Kotobuki offers sushi rice bowls piled with sashimi from S$24

Yummy.

Siti Hawa | February 08, 2021, 11:45 AM

Kotobuki, a Japanese eatery with three outlets in Singapore, offers a variety of dishes on its menu such as noodles and rice, hot plate and an assortment of sushi and sashimi.

Besides the above, the eatery also offers Bakumori Don, or sushi rice bowls topped with sashimi.

Bakumori Don

Photo via @kotobukisg on Instagram

Sake Bakumori Don (Salmon with Salmon Roe) (S$26):

Photo via @kotobukisg on Instagram

Chirashi Bakumori Don (Assorted Mixed Raw Fish Cube):

Photo via @kotobukisg on Instagram

Aburi Sake Bakumori Don with seared Salmon and Mentaiko Mayo Sauce (S$28):

Photo via @kotobukisg on Instagram

Photo via @kotobukisg on Instagram

They also offer:

  • Maguro Bakumori Don or Tuna and Minced Fatty Tuna (S$24)

  • Sahshoku Bakumori Don or Salmon, Tuna and Yellow Tail (S$28)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kotobuki Singapore (@kotobukisg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chef Rachael's Lab (@chefrlab)

Other dishes

Here are some of the other items on their menu:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kotobuki Singapore (@kotobukisg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kotobuki Singapore (@kotobukisg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kotobuki Singapore (@kotobukisg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kotobuki Singapore (@kotobukisg)

Photo via @kotobukisg on Instagram

The eatery has three outlets:

Kotobuki Shenton Way⁣

8 Shenton way⁣ # 01-17/20⁣ Singapore 068811⁣

Kotobuki ORP⁣

1 Raffles Place⁣ #04-48 One Raffles Place⁣ Singapore 048616⁣

Kotobuki Jurong⁣

No. 3 Yuan Ching Road⁣ #01-02A⁣ Singapore 618642⁣

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm, daily

Top photos via @kotobukisg on Instagram

