Japanese eatery, Kotobuki offers sushi rice bowls piled with sashimi from S$24

Kotobuki, a Japanese eatery with three outlets in Singapore, offers a variety of dishes on its menu such as noodles and rice, hot plate and an assortment of sushi and sashimi.

Besides the above, the eatery also offers Bakumori Don, or sushi rice bowls topped with sashimi.

Bakumori Don

Sake Bakumori Don (Salmon with Salmon Roe) (S$26):

Chirashi Bakumori Don (Assorted Mixed Raw Fish Cube):

Aburi Sake Bakumori Don with seared Salmon and Mentaiko Mayo Sauce (S$28):

They also offer:

Maguro Bakumori Don or Tuna and Minced Fatty Tuna (S$24)

Sahshoku Bakumori Don or Salmon, Tuna and Yellow Tail (S$28)

Other dishes

Here are some of the other items on their menu:

The eatery has three outlets:

Kotobuki Shenton Way⁣

8 Shenton way⁣ # 01-17/20⁣ Singapore 068811⁣

Kotobuki ORP⁣

1 Raffles Place⁣ #04-48 One Raffles Place⁣ Singapore 048616⁣

⁣

Kotobuki Jurong⁣

No. 3 Yuan Ching Road⁣ #01-02A⁣ Singapore 618642⁣

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm, daily

