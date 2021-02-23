Romantic & unusual ideas for S’pore couples including haunted tour, DIY bath bomb workshop & more

With everything that has been going on — what with a global pandemic and all — some of us might have forgotten about Valentine’s Day.

Maybe you were too caught up with Chinese New Year celebrations and next thing you knew, February 14 has passed.

Well, it’s never too late to celebrate.

And to make up for the tardiness, it’s important to up your game.

Let’s leave movie and picnic dates in 2020, shall we?

Here’s something different you can do to celebrate the occasion.

Starting the day right

It’s crucial to start your day right, and one way to do so is by exercising early in the morning to keep you awake and energised for the day.

But staying fit is always more enjoyable (and arguably a lot easier) when you’re doing it with a loved one.

Instead of heading to the gym or running around the neighbourhood, why not try the ‘FloatFit HIIT’ and ‘Yoga on Water’ sessions by Skyline Aqua?

Located at Parkroyal on Beach Road, each session will last 30 minutes.

You and your partner will not only get a workout in, but here’s the best part: You’ll also be able to do yoga on the world’s first floating exercise mat.

Learning something new

Workshops

If exercising isn’t really your thing, and you decided to just opt for a leisure breakfast together, there’s always the option to do something fun together in the afternoon.

On that note, you’ll be glad to know that there are many workshops or classes that you can attend with your partner on this special occasion.

Like a mini pottery workshop, for instance.

You can unleash your creativity by inventing your own personal mini ceramic wares in the comfort of a relaxing studio space.

It makes for a great gift for your loved ones as well.

If pottery isn’t for you, you can try taking part in a clay jewellery workshop instead.

With access to an extensive clay collection consisting of more than 40 different colors, and various creative crafting materials, you can create the perfect jewellery for your partner.

If you’re looking for something nice to use for your next staycation, opt for a DIY bath bomb workshop, which allows you to make your very own natural bath bombs using essential oils.

How cool is that?

You and your loved ones can also take a trip down memory lane by signing up for a traditional snacks cooking class, where you can make ondeh-ondeh, kaya, and many more delicious treats.

Being food-loving Singaporeans, cooking together is always a great way to spend time together.

Tours

If workshops aren’t your thing, consider going on tours.

Touring Singapore and discovering new places here with your loved ones can just be as fun.

One tour you can embark on is a photowalk guided tour with a professional photographer in Tiong Bahru.

You can snap some Insta-worthy photos with your partner whilst exploring the neighbourhood.

Or visit Singapore's first musical box museum to appreciate the technology and craftsmanship of the past.

This visit can also be packaged with an afternoon tea set.

You get to experience the grandfather jukebox and other antique musical boxes, as well as load up on nice photos with your partner.

Couples who prefer something more luxurious can consider going on an island yacht tour.

Besides cruising around on a yacht, you also get to explore the different Southern islands while learning more about them from a guide.

Or a unique sailing experience with a romantic dinner on the Royal Albatross.

I mean, a chance to catch a beautiful sunset while on a ship? Romantic.

End off with a bang

If you’re looking for a memorable way to end the night, a haunted tour experience is sure to get your hearts racing (if they aren’t already).

The tour involves a visit to four “haunted” spots in Singapore, with the usage of paranormal devices during the tour as well.

Admit it, the only time you can do this is when you’re not alone. So try not to waste this rare opportunity, k?

Go for it.

Click here to check out more deals on Klook.

Psst.. new Klook users get to enjoy a 10 per cent off promo too.

Have fun!

