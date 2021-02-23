Back

Romantic & unusual ideas for S’pore couples including haunted tour, DIY bath bomb workshop & more

For those who forgot about Valentine’s Day and want to make up for it.

| Syahindah Ishak | Sponsored | February 23, 2021, 05:59 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

With everything that has been going on — what with a global pandemic and all — some of us might have forgotten about Valentine’s Day.

Maybe you were too caught up with Chinese New Year celebrations and next thing you knew, February 14 has passed.

Well, it’s never too late to celebrate.

And to make up for the tardiness, it’s important to up your game.

Let’s leave movie and picnic dates in 2020, shall we?

Here’s something different you can do to celebrate the occasion.

Starting the day right

It’s crucial to start your day right, and one way to do so is by exercising early in the morning to keep you awake and energised for the day.

But staying fit is always more enjoyable (and arguably a lot easier) when you’re doing it with a loved one.

Instead of heading to the gym or running around the neighbourhood, why not try the ‘FloatFit HIIT’ and ‘Yoga on Water’ sessions by Skyline Aqua?

Located at Parkroyal on Beach Road, each session will last 30 minutes.

You and your partner will not only get a workout in, but here’s the best part: You’ll also be able to do yoga on the world’s first floating exercise mat.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Learning something new

Workshops

If exercising isn’t really your thing, and you decided to just opt for a leisure breakfast together, there’s always the option to do something fun together in the afternoon.

On that note, you’ll be glad to know that there are many workshops or classes that you can attend with your partner on this special occasion.

Like a mini pottery workshop, for instance.

You can unleash your creativity by inventing your own personal mini ceramic wares in the comfort of a relaxing studio space.

It makes for a great gift for your loved ones as well.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

If pottery isn’t for you, you can try taking part in a clay jewellery workshop instead.

With access to an extensive clay collection consisting of more than 40 different colors, and various creative crafting materials, you can create the perfect jewellery for your partner.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

If you’re looking for something nice to use for your next staycation, opt for a DIY bath bomb workshop, which allows you to make your very own natural bath bombs using essential oils.

How cool is that?

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

You and your loved ones can also take a trip down memory lane by signing up for a traditional snacks cooking class, where you can make ondeh-ondeh, kaya, and many more delicious treats.

Being food-loving Singaporeans, cooking together is always a great way to spend time together.

Photo by Ee Jing via Klook Review.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Tours

If workshops aren’t your thing, consider going on tours.

Touring Singapore and discovering new places here with your loved ones can just be as fun.

One tour you can embark on is a photowalk guided tour with a professional photographer in Tiong Bahru.

You can snap some Insta-worthy photos with your partner whilst exploring the neighbourhood.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Or visit Singapore's first musical box museum to appreciate the technology and craftsmanship of the past.

This visit can also be packaged with an afternoon tea set.

You get to experience the grandfather jukebox and other antique musical boxes, as well as load up on nice photos with your partner.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Couples who prefer something more luxurious can consider going on an island yacht tour.

Besides cruising around on a yacht, you also get to explore the different Southern islands while learning more about them from a guide.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Or a unique sailing experience with a romantic dinner on the Royal Albatross.

I mean, a chance to catch a beautiful sunset while on a ship? Romantic.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

End off with a bang

If you’re looking for a memorable way to end the night, a haunted tour experience is sure to get your hearts racing (if they aren’t already).

The tour involves a visit to four “haunted” spots in Singapore, with the usage of paranormal devices during the tour as well.

Admit it, the only time you can do this is when you’re not alone. So try not to waste this rare opportunity, k?

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Photo courtesy of Klook.

Go for it.

Click here to check out more deals on Klook.

Psst.. new Klook users get to enjoy a 10 per cent off promo too.

Have fun!

This sponsored article by Klook, in collaboration with the SingapoRediscovers campaign, saved the writer’s relationship. All photos were taken before Covid-19.

S'pore police investigating 88 people for allegedly drinking & gathering in large groups

Alleged breach of safe distancing.

February 23, 2021, 05:54 PM

M'sian little girl, 9, loses grandfather to Covid-19 after his friend didn't reveal he had disease

She wishes everyone can be more socially responsible.

February 23, 2021, 05:30 PM

Indian man who speaks fluent Hokkien while selling mop in S'pore can also speak Thai & Vietnamese

He lived abroad in China, Thailand and Vietnam for a total of nine years.

February 23, 2021, 05:02 PM

Woman out of ICU & conscious 10 days after rushing to save boyfriend from burning car in Tanjong Pagar

She is in a stable condition.

February 23, 2021, 04:48 PM

Salted egg-themed meals to be sold at takeaway kiosk in Punggol, wet & dry options available

From trend to staple.

February 23, 2021, 04:28 PM

S'pore student sentenced to 11 months' jail in Australia for importing child-like sex doll from China

He was released on a good behaviour bond of two years.

February 23, 2021, 04:26 PM

Man began molesting daughter when she was 9 years old, raped her several times at age 15

He was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

February 23, 2021, 04:00 PM

4 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 23, including 1 dormitory case

Today's update.

February 23, 2021, 03:47 PM

S'pore restaurant marks 100th year existence with 2,021 packs of free briyani for frontline workers & customers

Nice.

February 23, 2021, 02:48 PM

Clementi cafe opens till 12am daily, serves coffee, waffles & gelato on burnt cones

Cafe hop in the west.

February 23, 2021, 02:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.