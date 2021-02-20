Back

Kim Kardashian to divorce Kanye West after marriage of seven years

It's over.

Andrew Koay | February 20, 2021, 12:53 PM

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

The pair have been married for almost seven years and are handling the split relatively amicably, reported TMZ.

According to CNN, the filing cites irreconcilable differences, with Kardashian, 40, seeking joint custody of the couple's four children.

The couple had been living apart for some time; West stayed on his ranch in Wyoming, while Kardashian lived in California with their children.

High profile relationship

Both were already fixtures in pop culture — Kardashian for her reality TV show "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and West as a hip-hop artist — before going public with their relationship in 2012.

Together, the couple commanded tabloid attention and generated considerable buzz on social media.

West, 43, took the high-profile romance a step further when rented out a sports stadium and hired an orchestra to propose to Kardashian in 2013, before wedding in an elaborate ceremony in Italy in 2014.

The proposal was filmed and shown on "Keeping up with the Kardashians".

Public cracks

However, in recent times cracks in the marriage began to surface publicly.

NBC News reported that West clashed with his mother-in-law, once referring to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong Un" in a 2020 tweet.

In that same series of tweets he also said he had been trying to end his marriage.

Soon afterwards, Kardashian spoke out about her husband's bipolar disorder and disclosed that the couple had been struggling with it.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she wrote at the time.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

Top image from Kim Kardashian's Instagram 

