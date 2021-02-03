Back

'Bling Empire' star Kevin Kreider drops Cartier ring in ocean moments after receiving it at yacht party

Yikes.

Karen Lui | February 03, 2021, 03:47 PM

If you haven't already heard about "Bling Empire", it's a reality TV show that offers a glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of the ultra-rich Asians in Los Angeles.

One of its cast members Kevin Kreider, has recently made waves after losing an extravagant gift from socialite Christine Chiu moments after receiving it from her.

The gift in question? A Cartier ring.

Losing Cartier ring

In an Instagram story that Lim posted on Feb. 1, Bling Empire's Kane Lim was seen laughing at Kreider who had "dropped his Cartier in the ocean".

Photo by kanelk_k on Instagram

Photo by kanelk_k on Instagram

Known to be the least wealthy in the Bling Empire bunch, Kreider mourned the loss of the only accessory he had possessed from the luxury jewellery brand.

The ex-fitness and nutrition coach could be heard lamenting, "That was the only Cartier I got," in the Instagram story.

In his Instagram story update, Kreider said: "Lucky dolphins have my only Cartier ring."

Photo by kevin.kreider on Instagram

Yatch party

According to Lim's Instagram stories, seven members of the "Bling Empire" cast had reunited at a yatch party that day to celebrate the birthdays of Chiu and Lim.

Photo by kanelk_k on Instagram

Photo by kanelk_k on Instagram

Chiu had given out Cartier gifts to everyone, including Kreider.

In one of Lim's stories, Chiu was seen distributing red Cartier bags with the captions, "Cartier.com" and "You get one. Everyone gets Cartier," parodying the iconic Oprah "You get a car" meme.

Photo by kanelk_k on Instagram

Photo by kanelk_k on Instagram

Top images by @kanelk_k and @kevin.kreider on Instagram.

