Back

Marina East's new desalination plant can produce 30 million gallons of fresh drinking water daily

Meeting 7% of Singapore's daily demand.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 04, 2021, 06:22 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's fourth desalination plant, Marina East Desalination Plant, has officially opened on Feb. 4, 2021.

Fourth desalination plant

The plant can produce 30 million gallons of potable water daily, meeting 7 per cent of our daily demand.

This is also the first desalination plant that can treat both seawater and rainwater.

During dry periods, this plant will treat freshwater from Marina Reservoir which is less energy-intensive than treating seawater. This is also more cost-saving.

This desalination plant uses land more efficiently and is also accessible to the public.

The water treatment facilities are located underground while members of the public can visit the green roof that serves as a recreational space like Marina Barrage.

Every drop counts

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his opening speech that in view of climate change, the new desalination plant was designed very differently from other desalination plants.

"The Marina East Desalination Plant is of course very different from Bukit Timah Water Works. Not just in the technology it uses, but in its scale and scope but in conceiving and building it, we too are looking ahead, planning long term, and building for future generations."

Lee added that the government will continue to invest and develop new technologies to secure water supply and urged Singaporeans to conserve water as it is a "strategic and scarce resource".

"We are always pushing the limits of our water resources. And producing each additional drop of water gets harder and harder, and more and more expensive. We require more infrastructure, new technologies, more extensive treatment, all of which inevitably means a higher incremental cost."

Recalling when extreme weather has caused water volume in reservoirs to fluctuate greatly, Lee also urged Singaporeans to conserve water and make every drop counts as "there is a real risk to our water supply".

PM Lee also thanked the staff of Keppel and PUB, the contractors, sub-contractors and migrant workers involved in the construction for pushing on during Covid-19 and completing the plant on time.

Top photo via URA/Facebook

6 years into our relationship, I decided to buy my boyfriend flowers for Valentine’s Day because why not?

Over the years, I’ve learnt that there are different ways of showing love.

February 04, 2021, 06:30 PM

LiHO to launch S$7.50 Red Bull-infused bubble tea from Feb. 6

These bubble tea will give you wings.

February 04, 2021, 05:59 PM

NEA issued 1,090 tickets for smoking in HDB estates in 2020 as more people home due to Covid-19

The perils of not going out as much.

February 04, 2021, 05:48 PM

Real estate giants CDL & Frasers Property aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 & 2050 respectively

Building green.

February 04, 2021, 05:36 PM

Myanmar blocks Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram as anti-military protests grow

Blocked over claims of fake news and misinformation spreading on the platform.

February 04, 2021, 05:36 PM

Enraged Yishun customer fined S$3,000 for flipping table & causing injury to others at durian stall

Caught in a prickly situation.

February 04, 2021, 05:32 PM

'Attack on Titan' titans apparently censored with drawn-on pants in M'sian comic magazine

Titans, but with pants.

February 04, 2021, 05:17 PM

We checked Ox zodiac predictions across 6 S'pore malls to see if they are consistent

Who predicted Covid-19 last year?

February 04, 2021, 05:13 PM

Lim Chee Guan to allow bak kwa sale walk-ins from Feb. 8-10, patrons to observe safe distancing

In response to an 'enormous amount of support and requests'.

February 04, 2021, 04:51 PM

Halal Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo opening 2nd outlet at Westgate

Yummy.

February 04, 2021, 03:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.