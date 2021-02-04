Marina East's new desalination plant can produce 30 million gallons of fresh drinking water daily

Singapore's fourth desalination plant, Marina East Desalination Plant, has officially opened on Feb. 4, 2021.

Fourth desalination plant

The plant can produce 30 million gallons of potable water daily, meeting 7 per cent of our daily demand.

This is also the first desalination plant that can treat both seawater and rainwater.

During dry periods, this plant will treat freshwater from Marina Reservoir which is less energy-intensive than treating seawater. This is also more cost-saving.

This desalination plant uses land more efficiently and is also accessible to the public.

The water treatment facilities are located underground while members of the public can visit the green roof that serves as a recreational space like Marina Barrage.

Every drop counts

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his opening speech that in view of climate change, the new desalination plant was designed very differently from other desalination plants.

"The Marina East Desalination Plant is of course very different from Bukit Timah Water Works. Not just in the technology it uses, but in its scale and scope but in conceiving and building it, we too are looking ahead, planning long term, and building for future generations."

Lee added that the government will continue to invest and develop new technologies to secure water supply and urged Singaporeans to conserve water as it is a "strategic and scarce resource".

"We are always pushing the limits of our water resources. And producing each additional drop of water gets harder and harder, and more and more expensive. We require more infrastructure, new technologies, more extensive treatment, all of which inevitably means a higher incremental cost."

Recalling when extreme weather has caused water volume in reservoirs to fluctuate greatly, Lee also urged Singaporeans to conserve water and make every drop counts as "there is a real risk to our water supply".

PM Lee also thanked the staff of Keppel and PUB, the contractors, sub-contractors and migrant workers involved in the construction for pushing on during Covid-19 and completing the plant on time.

Top photo via URA/Facebook