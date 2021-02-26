Man, 31, dies after being run over by train near Kallang MRT, police does not suspect foul play

On the night of Feb. 25, the MRT train services on the East-West line were disrupted.

In a Twitter update by SMRT Singapore at 10:40pm that night, it was stated that there were no train services from Bugis station to Aljunied station.

In a subsequent update later that night, SMRT confirmed that a man was run over by a train near Kallang MRT.

31-year-old man died

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at 5 Sims Avenue at about 9:35pm.

A person was pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a statement given by the police, the police has identified the deceased to be a 31-year-old man.

Based on preliminary investigations, the Police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Top photo by Mothership.