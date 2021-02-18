Back

Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore launches crispy condensed milk bun at S$2.80

Yum.

Siti Hawa | February 18, 2021, 06:24 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

To celebrate the opening of their sixth outlet at Sun Plaza, Joy Luck Teahouse has launched a new item: Crispy Condensed Milk Bun.

The Crispy Condensed Milk Bun will be exclusively available at its Sun Plaza outlet from Feb. 18 to 21, 2021.

Customers can also purchase it at other outlets thereafter.

Crispy Condensed Milk Bun

Photo via Joy Luck Teahouse

The Crispy Condensed Milk Bun comprises a fluffy bun that is buttered after being toasted until its exterior becomes crispy.

Condensed milk is then drizzled on the bun.

Opening promotion

Sun Plazsa outlet | Photo via Joy Luck Teahouse

From Feb. 18 to 21, 2021, the Crispy Condensed Milk Bun will be priced at S$2.50 at the Sun Plaza outlet.

The milk bun will subsequently be sold at S$2.80 at all outlets.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joy Luck Teahouse (@joyluck.teahouse)

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Joy Luck Teahouse

No indication that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine caused cardiac arrest in 72-year-old S'porean: MOH

Further tests are being conducted to establish the cause of the cardiac arrest.

February 18, 2021, 09:38 PM

Mahathir: Resigning as M'sian PM in 2003 is my biggest regret in life

Mahathir added that his successors had created unease among Malaysians.

February 18, 2021, 09:32 PM

Australians boycott Facebook after tech giant restricts all posts & links by Australian news pages worldwide

#DeleteFacebook is trending in Australia.

February 18, 2021, 08:15 PM

realme 7 5G is the first 5G phone with 120HZ ultra smooth display under S$500

The rise of 5G phones.

February 18, 2021, 06:59 PM

7-Eleven S'pore sells Impact mints packaged in 'Three Great Scholars' mahjong tiles

Auspicious.

February 18, 2021, 06:38 PM

Vivian on Myanmar political unrest: Live rounds shouldn't be fired on unarmed civilians

He urged all parties to exercise restraint and take steps to deescalate the situation.

February 18, 2021, 06:14 PM

New Jurong East Bus Interchange has nursing room with diaper-changing table for those travelling with babies

Nice.

February 18, 2021, 06:02 PM

11 months of rejections & hundreds of applications: Finding a job in S’pore during the year of Covid-19

For all positions.

February 18, 2021, 05:58 PM

Waterloo Street temple to close on Feb. 26 & March 9 to prevent crowds from showing up

Will re-open again.

February 18, 2021, 05:50 PM

Queues form inside IKEA S'pore for LEGO storage box launch on Feb. 18, scalpers already on Carousell

Not surprised.

February 18, 2021, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.