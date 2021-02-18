Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore launches crispy condensed milk bun at S$2.80

To celebrate the opening of their sixth outlet at Sun Plaza, Joy Luck Teahouse has launched a new item: Crispy Condensed Milk Bun.

The Crispy Condensed Milk Bun will be exclusively available at its Sun Plaza outlet from Feb. 18 to 21, 2021.

Customers can also purchase it at other outlets thereafter.

Crispy Condensed Milk Bun

The Crispy Condensed Milk Bun comprises a fluffy bun that is buttered after being toasted until its exterior becomes crispy.

Condensed milk is then drizzled on the bun.

Opening promotion

From Feb. 18 to 21, 2021, the Crispy Condensed Milk Bun will be priced at S$2.50 at the Sun Plaza outlet.

The milk bun will subsequently be sold at S$2.80 at all outlets.

