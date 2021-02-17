Back

Jollibee S'pore launches Extra Spicy Jolly Chicken Fillet Burger from S$4.50

Spicy.

Siti Hawa | February 17, 2021, 10:51 AM

Fans of burgers and fried chicken will be happy to know that Jollibee Singapore is introducing an Extra Spicy Jolly Chicken Fillet Burger.

Extra Spicy Jolly Chicken Fillet Burger

Photo via Jollibee Singapore

The new burger comes with Sriracha Mayo Dressing and is priced at:

  •  ala carte (S$4.50)

  • with a side and drink (S$6)

However, you can also get the burger in Original and Spicy with Garlic Mayo flavour.

Details

The Extra Spicy Jolly Chicken Fillet Burger is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.

You may order ahead for takeaway or view the full list of outlets here.

View the original post here:

Top photos via Jollibee Singapore 

