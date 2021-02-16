Back

Budget 2021: S$5.4 billion for SGUnited Jobs & Skills Package, target of hiring 200,000 locals

A majority of which will be allocated into the Jobs Growth Initiative.

Darryl Laiu | February 16, 2021, 03:49 PM

In his Budget 2021 speech on Feb. 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that he has allocated another S$5.4 billion to a second tranche of the Jobs and Skills Package.

This is on top of the S$3 billion allocated last year.

S$5.2 billion allocated to the Jobs Growth Initiative

Heng said that out of this amount, S$5.2 billion will be set aside for the Jobs Growth Initiative (JGI), to extend the hiring window by seven months, up to end-September 2021.

"With the extension, companies hiring eligible locals will be given up to 12 months of wage support from the month of hire, while mature workers, persons with disabilities, and ex-offenders will be given more support — up to 18 months of enhanced wage support," added Heng.

Heng said that support for the SGUnited Skills, SGUnited Traineeships, and the SGUnited Mid-career Pathways Programmes will also be extended for those who require additional support before landing a job.

He added that through the next phase of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, the government will target to support the hiring of 200,000 locals and provide up to 35,000 traineeship and training opportunities this year.

Nearly 76,000 individuals placed into jobs

The Jobs and Skills Package was launched last year to tackle the anticipated labour market fallout from Covid-19.

As of the end of last year, nearly 76,000 individuals have been placed into jobs, traineeships, attachments, and skills training.

Under the JGI an estimated 110,000 local jobseekers were collectively hired within two months from the implementation of the scheme.

Top image adapted from MOF/Facebook and Andrew Koay. 

