Back

Jeanette Aw is opening her own pastry shop in S'pore & will eventually run it full time

Renovations underway.

Mandy How | February 25, 2021, 02:20 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

You may soon know Jeanette Aw better as a baker and business owner than as an actress.

The 41-year-old uploaded a cryptic post to Instagram on Feb. 18, to share "the good news of getting the keys to [her] dream."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw)

But her followers knew what was up: one of them guessed in the comments section that Aw is opening a patisserie of her own, to which the actress replied, "🤓 That’s a smart guess! 👩🏻‍🍳"

Friends of Aw have also flooded her with congratulatory notes on her upcoming shop.

Takeaway concept

Speaking to Mothership, Aw said that she is unable to reveal the shop's location at the moment, as she hopes for renovations to proceed with minimal interruptions.

If you're wondering if her shop will be at Robertson Quay because of the Instagram photo, the answer is "Nope!", as evidenced by the celeb's reply to another follower.

She did tell us that it was going to be a takeaway concept, though, as that has always been the idea for her.

The Covid-19 pandemic has helped to reinforce the idea too, and Aw may even set pick-up timings to prevent overcrowding.

Not working with partners

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw)

Aw also disclosed that she is not working with any partners for her patisserie.

"I think when it comes to creative execution I do not want to be caught in any kind of conflict. I have very strong ideas on what I want and do not want. I will be building a team over time of course."

She added that 2021 will be "a year of transition" for her, as she plans to complete any ongoing projects and move into her patisserie business full time, something that she looks forward to.

When asked about how much she has invested so far, Aw did not give a figure, but said that setting up the kitchen alone is already "quite an investment."

And it seems like visitors can expect a pretty unique space for the amount Aw is pumping into the venture:

"I’m also working with an ID for my shopfront and he does pretty niche work, so it’s pretty costly as well. There are some other elements in the shop that will also require special fabrication."

Serendipitous encounter

In the past year, Aw has become increasingly known for her baked goods. Fans would also know that she has attended famed culinary school Le Cordon Bleu.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw)

But the idea of having her own patisserie goes way back:

"Let’s just say I’ve always had that thought (of starting her own shop). I enjoy baking, it’s like being in my own playground creating things that bring joy to others."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw)

The task of searching for a location became a "more serious endeavour" in 2020, when Aw decided that she's had enough of home baking.

"I think home is a place of rest and I didn’t like how my home started looking like a warehouse when baking supplies arrived," she said. 

Everything fell in place when one day, her property agent bought her to a viewing.

Aw didn't really like the unit, and took a walk around the area instead. That was when she found a brand new space that she really liked the feel of.

After the requisite admin work, Aw has officially turned her dream into brick and mortar.

"I have always believed in the universe conspiring to bring you closer to where your heart wants to be, and I guess this just happened and the timing was right."

Top image via Jeanette Aw's Instagram page

PSP's Leong Mun Wai proposes minimum 'living wage' of S$2,055 per month for local workers

He suggested that the increase be paid by the government from 2021 to 2023 to allow businesses time to adjust.

February 25, 2021, 02:27 PM

Disney+ launches with massive light show at Marina Bay featuring Frozen, Avengers & Finding Nemo

Featuring celebrity performances headlined by JJ Lin.

February 25, 2021, 02:11 PM

Bus driver helps fix elderly passenger's wheelchair, checks a few times before returning to his seat

Safety first.

February 25, 2021, 01:40 PM

S'porean envoy goes viral in Myanmar for collecting notes from protesters to S'pore govt, says he's 'deeply honoured'

He tried to reassure the protestors that their concerns are heard, and that their requests will be passed on to the Singapore government.

February 25, 2021, 01:31 PM

'Complete abhorrence', 'absolutely unacceptable': Shanmugam & Josephine Teo on Myanmar maid's death

"There are safeguards in place, but we must do better to prevent such an egregious incident from ever happening again," Minister Josephine Teo said.

February 25, 2021, 01:30 PM

'We do not expect to move out of Phase 3 anytime soon': Janil Puthucheary

The situation locally and around the world remains dynamic.

February 25, 2021, 01:22 PM

GetGo enters S'pore's car-sharing market with 400 vehicles across 300 locations by end-March, 2021

To date, more than 14,000 users have pre-registered for its service.

February 25, 2021, 01:19 PM

Single mum in S'pore paid S$2,500 for S$260 water heater, gets refund after Facebook post goes viral

The plumbing company agreed to refund her S$2,700.

February 25, 2021, 12:54 PM

S'poreans' love of properties should not drive up prices beyond majority's reach: Gan Thiam Poh

He also chided asset-rich and cash-poor property owners who asked for government assistance despite having the option of monetising their assets.

February 25, 2021, 12:42 PM

Covid-19 vaccines: Difference between Pfizer & Sinovac, explained

MS Explains: Countries around the world are racing to get their hands on Covid-19 vaccines. How do they work and how safe are they? We find out.

February 25, 2021, 12:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.