Jared Kushner spotted reading book on Lee Kuan Yew during beach day with Ivanka

Jared Kushner, former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, was spotted lounging on a Miami beach and reading a book written by Lee Kuan Yew on Saturday (Feb. 20).

The book in question is The Grand Master's Insights on China, the United States, and the World, which includes a foreword written by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump both reading

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, Ivanka Trump and Kushner were strolling on the beach in Miami, Florida on Saturday (Feb. 20).

They apparently also lounged for a while, reading books written by famous world leaders.

Kushner dug into the book written about Lee, which features interviews of him discussing topics such as globalisation, geopolitics of East and West, China's future, economic growth, and democracy.

Meanwhile, Ivanka was seen reading The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World by 14th Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, and Douglas Abrams, which asks the question, "How do we find joy in the face of life's inevitable suffering?"

Top photos by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images and Amazon.