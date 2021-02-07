Cat trying to break into Japanese museum since 2016 gets its own comic book

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
One very persistent kitty has been making repeated attempts to break into the Onomichi City Musuem of Art in Hiroshima, Japan, since 2016.
Cat trying to break into Japan museum gets immortalised in manga
The black cat, Ken-chan's countless attempts caught the attention of the internet until it finally succeeded in at least one of its attempts.
While clips of Ken-chan's heists have been captured many times by onlookers visiting the museum, these moments have finally been immortalised -- in the form of a comic book.
The manga, which is currently available on Amazon, depicts the daily battles between Ken-chan and the museum's security guard.
According to the manga artist, the book, titled "Mr. Security Guard and the Cat" first went on sale on Jan. 7, 2021.
『警備員さんと猫 尾道市立美術館の猫』いよいよ1月7日発売です！— にごたろ (@vriGOpzvmMRE5Dv) January 5, 2021
気持ちの良い読後感と定期的に読みたくなる不思議な中毒性を本件を知らない方にもぜひ体験して欲しいです。
↓こちらの画像でお探しいただくとわかりやすいからとKADOKAWAの優しい方が作って下さいました。 pic.twitter.com/zSsFACyuuv
Features other furry museum visitors as well
The book also features scenes with Go-chan, a ginger tabby who was Ken-chan's partner before the former was adopted in 2019.
By the way, Go-chan was let into the museum briefly before leaving the turf for good.
２年余り、飼い主の方からの連絡を期待しつつ、ツイッターでご紹介していたゴッちゃん。本日、新しいパートナーの方に連れられ、慣れ親しんだ公園を後にしました。愛しのゴッちゃん！ありがとう！君を忘れない！また遊びに来てニャ〜(^O^)／#尾道市立美術館 pic.twitter.com/2uEj6dyq8y— 尾道市立美術館 (@bijutsu1) May 18, 2019
Daily battles between museum guard and cat
Here's a shot of Ken-chan standing its ground against the museum guard:
And eventually getting blocked by the diligent security guard.
And here's the scene, recreated by the manga artist:
『警備員さんと猫』— にごたろ (@vriGOpzvmMRE5Dv) February 7, 2021
漫画を読んだ後に再び写真をめくるとよりコミカルに、より郷愁を感じられる構成になっています。
尾道また行きたい。耳ケガしてた甘えん坊の黒猫ちゃん元気かな。 pic.twitter.com/FBt27HvYvu
A reprint of the book has been ordered as well, according to the manga artist.
この度『警備員さんと猫 尾道市立美術館の猫』の重版が決定したそうです！— にごたろ (@vriGOpzvmMRE5Dv) January 16, 2021
皆様の応援のおかげです。
これダメだったら美術館の方々や尾道の方々に申し訳ないと思って必死で机にかじりついて描いた作品なので、想いが溢れて震えてます。 pic.twitter.com/IqueNybyRD
Cute.
Top image via Onomichi City Museum of Art/Twitter, Nigotaro/Twitter
