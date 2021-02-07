Cat trying to break into Japanese museum since 2016 gets its own comic book

One very persistent kitty has been making repeated attempts to break into the Onomichi City Musuem of Art in Hiroshima, Japan, since 2016.

Cat trying to break into Japan museum gets immortalised in manga

The black cat, Ken-chan's countless attempts caught the attention of the internet until it finally succeeded in at least one of its attempts.

While clips of Ken-chan's heists have been captured many times by onlookers visiting the museum, these moments have finally been immortalised -- in the form of a comic book.

The manga, which is currently available on Amazon, depicts the daily battles between Ken-chan and the museum's security guard.

According to the manga artist, the book, titled "Mr. Security Guard and the Cat" first went on sale on Jan. 7, 2021.

Features other furry museum visitors as well

The book also features scenes with Go-chan, a ginger tabby who was Ken-chan's partner before the former was adopted in 2019.

By the way, Go-chan was let into the museum briefly before leaving the turf for good.

Daily battles between museum guard and cat

Here's a shot of Ken-chan standing its ground against the museum guard:

And eventually getting blocked by the diligent security guard.

And here's the scene, recreated by the manga artist:

A reprint of the book has been ordered as well, according to the manga artist.

Cute.

Top image via Onomichi City Museum of Art/Twitter, Nigotaro/Twitter