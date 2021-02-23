Back

S'pore restaurant marks 100th year existence with 2,021 packs of free briyani for frontline workers & customers

Nice.

Syahindah Ishak | February 23, 2021, 02:48 PM

Singapore's first briyani restaurant, the Islamic Restaurant located at 735 North Bridge Road, will be celebrating its 100th year anniversary in April 2021.

Giving out 2,021 free packets of briyani

To celebrate the milestone, the restaurant will be giving 2,021 free packets of briyani to frontline workers from six local hospitals, as reported by Berita Mediacorp.

It will spend five days, starting from March 31, to distribute the free briyani.

According to Berita Mediacorp, the restaurant will also give the free packed food to its customers on the day of its anniversary in April.

More details will be announced closer to the anniversary date.

Wants to thank customers and frontline workers

The restaurant is currently being managed by 59-year-old Kalilnoor Rahaman Abdul Wahab, the third generation owner in his family business.

He told Berita Mediacorp that he was practically living in the restaurant while growing up.

He later developed a liking for serving good food to customers, he said.

In 1990, he took over the restaurant from his father.

Kalilnoor said that he is proud of the restaurant's longevity, and explained that giving out free nasi briyani is a way of thanking the customers, as well as the frontline workers who have been working hard due to the ongoing pandemic.

He said, as reported by Berita Mediacorp:

"I have customers who are in their 70s, some are even in their 80s. I really appreciate them, so I must thank them for the support they have given the restaurant all these years."

Established in 1921

Islamic Restaurant was established in 1921 by Abdul Rahiman, who was the master chef of a rich Arab family.

Image from Islamic Restaurant website.

The restaurant has served its food to Yusoff Ishak, Lee Kuan Yew, Lee Hsien Loong, and other Singaporean ministers.

It has also served royalty from Brunei and ministers from Malaysia, including former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Dishes

The Islamic Restaurant is known for its trademark nasi briyani, as well as other curry dishes.

Image from Islamic Restaurant/FB.

Image from Islamic Restaurant website.

Image from Islamic Restaurant website.

Image from Islamic Restaurant website.

Top images from Islamic Restaurant/FB.

