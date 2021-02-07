Indonesian village turns blood-red after floods hit nearby batik factory

A village in Indonesia was swamped with blood-red water after floods hit a local batik factory.

Blood-red water swamps village in Indonesia

Tweets of images and videos were shared by thousands of users on Twitter as the crimson-dyed water coursed its way throughout Jenggot in Central Java.

Red flooding in Pekalongan, Central Java. The water turns red because of the dye from local batik factory. pic.twitter.com/oQjfJqHkzq — Alex Journey (@alexjourneyID) February 6, 2021

#Waters in Indonesian village turn #red as floods hit dye-manufacturing factory.#Red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while pic.twitter.com/R5sYPM7aHG — Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) February 7, 2021

Banjir di Desa Jenggot, Pekalongan, airnya berwarna merah karena limbah pewarna batik.

📷 Harviyan Perdana Putra⁣/ANTARA pic.twitter.com/xzX3OqDWBN — Gie Wahyudi (@giewahyudi) February 6, 2021

The water appears to have turned red after floods hit a batik factory in the area, causing rivers nearby to get dyed as well.

Colour will disappear after mixing with rain for a while, says local official

The village is located south of Pekalongan, a city in Indonesia known for manufacturing batik fabric.

A local disaster relief official named Dimas Arga Yudha told Reuters that the photos being circulated online were real.

The official added that the colour will disappear when it mixes with rain for a while.

It is not uncommon for rivers in Pekalongan to turn different colours, as bright green colours had covered another village around the area during a flood in January, reported Reuters.

Top image via Alex Journey/Twitter