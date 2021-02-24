Back

Consider giving incentives to S'poreans who opt-in for vaccination: Lim Wee Kiak

He suggested additional CDC vouchers and CPF Medisave top ups as possible incentives.

Darryl Laiu | February 24, 2021, 03:37 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

In his speech during the Budget debate on Feb. 24, Member of Parliament for Sembawang Lim Wee Kiak asked if the government would consider giving incentives to all Singaporeans who chose to get vaccinated.

These would help to increase the take-up rate of the vaccines, and ensure that more Singaporeans are protected.

Lim said, "[These incentives] can be in terms of additional CDC vouchers or even CPF Medisave top ups."

Faith in the vaccine

Lim urged all residents to get the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, if they are eligible.

He said the faster Singaporeans get vaccinated, the faster we could get protected and lower the risk of cluster outbreaks. However, he acknowledged that some Singaporeans have doubts.

"I know many are fearful of unknown future side effects of this new vaccine," said Lim.

"I have faith in the science behind this development and all the data, facts have been carefully considered by MOH and our vaccine expert committee before approval for public use.

Related stories:

Top image from MCI/YouTube.

Blueberry jam pizza available at new retro-themed pizza parlour near Nicoll Highway MRT station

A different sort of happy ending.

February 24, 2021, 03:28 PM

New masks by Temasek Foundation available for collection from Mar. 1, only need to be washed weekly

Free mask.

February 24, 2021, 03:21 PM

Man who lost job voluntarily cleans up Telok Blangah hawker centre tables for few days, grateful patron gives him hong bao token

He just wanted to help out.

February 24, 2021, 02:52 PM

S'pore Airlines selling kids' junior cabin crew sarong kebaya for S$75

Junior junior cabin crew.

February 24, 2021, 02:48 PM

234 people fined, 17 F&B outlets penalised for breaching safe management measures

Enforcement checks at F&B outlets, parks, malls, and other hotspots will continue to be stepped up this weekend.

February 24, 2021, 02:32 PM

S'porean ocularist shares how she makes prosthetic eyes for patients who lose their sight

Stories of Us: Suriya Abu Waled is NUH's sole ocularist. She enjoys the challenge of her role, and the fulfilment of seeing patients happy with the prosthetic eyes she makes for them.

February 24, 2021, 02:26 PM

Make nursing profession more attractive for S'poreans & PRs, introduce mandatory leave & paid holidays: Darryl David

He also suggested introducing a career progression ladder for enrolled nurses.

February 24, 2021, 02:18 PM

Baller SBS bus driver decked out in gold jewellery new object of S'poreans' affection

Big huat.

February 24, 2021, 12:20 PM

Japan appoints 'Minister of Loneliness' amidst uptick in suicide rate

Japan's suicide rate has risen for the first time since 2009.

February 24, 2021, 12:14 PM

Monkey roadkill at Old Upp Thomson Road prompts S'porean to urge drivers to slow down

RIP.

February 24, 2021, 12:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.