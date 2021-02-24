Consider giving incentives to S'poreans who opt-in for vaccination: Lim Wee Kiak

In his speech during the Budget debate on Feb. 24, Member of Parliament for Sembawang Lim Wee Kiak asked if the government would consider giving incentives to all Singaporeans who chose to get vaccinated.

These would help to increase the take-up rate of the vaccines, and ensure that more Singaporeans are protected.

Lim said, "[These incentives] can be in terms of additional CDC vouchers or even CPF Medisave top ups."

Faith in the vaccine

Lim urged all residents to get the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, if they are eligible.

He said the faster Singaporeans get vaccinated, the faster we could get protected and lower the risk of cluster outbreaks. However, he acknowledged that some Singaporeans have doubts.

"I know many are fearful of unknown future side effects of this new vaccine," said Lim.

"I have faith in the science behind this development and all the data, facts have been carefully considered by MOH and our vaccine expert committee before approval for public use.

Top image from MCI/YouTube.