7-Eleven S'pore sells Impact mints packaged in 'Three Great Scholars' mahjong tiles

Auspicious.

Mandy How | February 18, 2021, 06:38 PM

As Singaporeans have shown a renewed frenzy for mahjong this Chinese New Year, more and more brands are jumping on the bandwagon to package their products in something mahjong-themed. Anything mahjong-related.

Next in line is Impact mints, with their candy packaged into the "Three Great Scholars" formation: the green, red and white dragons (Qing Fa, Hong Zhong, Bai Ban).

Photo by Karen Lui

For those who do not play mahjong, this combination is significant because it allows you to win a lot of money from other players (also known as a full-point game, or man tai).

It's also notoriously hard to collect all three sets of tiles in the game itself.

The Impact box also has a fourth tin decorated with One Bamboo, represented by an oriental-style bird.

The mints are going at S$7 for a set of four tins (sale price), it is available in peach, blackcurrant, strawberry, and mango.

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Huat ah. 

Top photo by Karen Lui

