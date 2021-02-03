IKEA S'pore selling mala crayfish & meatballs-in-a-cup in Feb. 2021

To ring in the upcoming Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day, IKEA will be launching new menu additions to its restaurants and bistros.

Here are the limited-run items you'll find on the menu:

Mala crayfish (S$11)

One can get six pieces of mala crayfish for S$11.

This will be available from Feb. 8 to 13 at both the IKEA Alexandra and Tampines restaurants.

Vegetable balls with couscous and Thai sauce (S$5)

A set of eight-piece vegetable balls costs S$5.

This set will be available till May 2.

Swedish meatball in a cup (S$5)

Served with a dollop of mash and lingonberry jam, this conveniently-packed food will only be available at the IKEA Tampines bistro.

Chee cheong fun with mushroom and minced chicken (S$3.50)

This Chinese New Year special breakfast item will only be available at IKEA Alexandra restaurant from Feb. 11 to 15.

Plant balls with pasta and truffle-flavoured mushroom sauce (S$9)

This set costs S$9 and includes 12 pieces of plant balls.

It will only be available from Feb. 14 to 21 at both IKEA Alexandra and Tampines restaurants.

IKEA Family promotions

Pork ribs combo with BBQ sauce, fries and soup (from S$13)

This combo will cost S$13 for IKEA Family members and S$15.50 for non-members.

This will be available till Feb. 28.

Salmon fillet with mushroom soup and apple cake (from S$12.80)

This combo will cost S$12.80 for IKEA Family members and S$15.90 for non-members.

It will be available till Feb. 28.

12 plant balls with pasta and truffle-flavoured mushroom sauce + Salmon fillet with vegetable medallions and hollandaise sauce (from S$16)

This set will cost S$16 for IKEA Family members and S$19.40 for non-members.

It will only be available from Feb. 14 to 21 at both the IKEA Alexandra and Tampines restaurants.

You can find out more about the new offerings here.

Top image screenshot from IKEA.