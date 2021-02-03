Back

IKEA S'pore selling mala crayfish & meatballs-in-a-cup in Feb. 2021

New year, new food.

Fasiha Nazren | February 03, 2021, 05:32 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

To ring in the upcoming Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day, IKEA will be launching new menu additions to its restaurants and bistros.

Here are the limited-run items you'll find on the menu:

Mala crayfish (S$11)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

One can get six pieces of mala crayfish for S$11.

This will be available from Feb. 8 to 13 at both the IKEA Alexandra and Tampines restaurants.

Vegetable balls with couscous and Thai sauce (S$5)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

A set of eight-piece vegetable balls costs S$5.

This set will be available till May 2.

Swedish meatball in a cup (S$5)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

Served with a dollop of mash and lingonberry jam, this conveniently-packed food will only be available at the IKEA Tampines bistro.

Chee cheong fun with mushroom and minced chicken (S$3.50)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

This Chinese New Year special breakfast item will only be available at IKEA Alexandra restaurant from Feb. 11 to 15.

Plant balls with pasta and truffle-flavoured mushroom sauce (S$9)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

This set costs S$9 and includes 12 pieces of plant balls.

It will only be available from Feb. 14 to 21 at both IKEA Alexandra and Tampines restaurants.

IKEA Family promotions

Pork ribs combo with BBQ sauce, fries and soup (from S$13)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

This combo will cost S$13 for IKEA Family members and S$15.50 for non-members.

This will be available till Feb. 28.

Salmon fillet with mushroom soup and apple cake (from S$12.80)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

This combo will cost S$12.80 for IKEA Family members and S$15.90 for non-members.

It will be available till Feb. 28.

12 plant balls with pasta and truffle-flavoured mushroom sauce + Salmon fillet with vegetable medallions and hollandaise sauce (from S$16)

Photo screenshot from IKEA.

This set will cost S$16 for IKEA Family members and S$19.40 for non-members.

It will only be available from Feb. 14 to 21 at both the IKEA Alexandra and Tampines restaurants.

You can find out more about the new offerings here.

Top image screenshot from IKEA.

350 people have asked to delete TraceTogether data in past month, but 390,000 have joined: Vivian Balakrishnan

Data is auto-deleted every 25 days in most cases.

February 03, 2021, 05:06 PM

18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 3, 1 is locally-transmitted

More details will be shared tonight.

February 03, 2021, 04:32 PM

S'pore approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Second vaccine on Singapore market.

February 03, 2021, 04:30 PM

Impossible Foods drops price by up to 30% for S'pore retailers, Redmart to sell it for S$11.90 from Mar. 1, 2021

Prices continue to drop.

February 03, 2021, 04:24 PM

S'pore Airlines offering 48 sticks of satay at introductory price of S$98

Fancy.

February 03, 2021, 04:06 PM

'Bling Empire' star Kevin Kreider drops Cartier ring in ocean moments after receiving it at yacht party

Yikes.

February 03, 2021, 03:47 PM

Golden Mile Food Centre & Zion Riverside Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 28, 2021

Support local, support hawker.

February 03, 2021, 03:29 PM

Google co-founder worth S$115 billion setting up family office in S'pore

Wealthy individuals and families are attracted to Singapore for its low taxes, high security and generous incentives for family offices.

February 03, 2021, 02:32 PM

House gecko seen biting rubber band in S'pore home, such behaviour more common than thought

Cute.

February 03, 2021, 02:00 PM

Study finds Russia vaccine 91.6% effective, prevents hospitalisation & death of Covid-19 patients

From Russia with love.

February 03, 2021, 01:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.