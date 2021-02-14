Back

S'pore ICA officers find 1,151 cartons & 789 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes under M'sia-registered lorry

Keep trying.

Belmont Lay | February 14, 2021, 02:52 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

On Feb. 5, 2021, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt by a Malaysia-registered lorry to smuggle 1,151 cartons and 789 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

The officers had first noticed anomalies in the x-ray images of the lorry transporting wall panels.

You can watch the ICA video here.

During the course of checks, they uncovered contraband items concealed in the floorboard of the lorry.

The driver, a 37-year-old Malaysian male, was handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore.

ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore’s security.

My girlfriend & I decided to celebrate V-day on a totally random date in Aug. because we can

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 14, 2021, 02:13 PM

S'porean woman falls in love with Toast Box server, marries him in 6 months & sets up own stall

Despite spending practically 24 hours a day with one another, the couple still enjoy each other's company.

February 14, 2021, 01:52 PM

S'pore Zouk otter couple getting frisky in video posted on Valentine's Day

Love is in the air.

February 14, 2021, 01:47 PM

4D number 1441 sold out on Saturday & Sunday following Tanjong Pagar crash

Morbid fascination.

February 14, 2021, 12:40 PM

M'sian YouTuber, 21, buys Mercedes-Benz & house with earnings

Yes, a y2k baby.

February 14, 2021, 11:55 AM

They started dating after their wedding: S'pore couple shares what an arranged marriage is like

Stories of Us: For Sweta and Shaman, an arranged marriage was never part of their life plan. Today, they can't imagine it being any other way.

February 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial for second time

To be convicted, a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, was needed.

February 14, 2021, 11:44 AM

How 2 colleagues at Cold Storage Katong in 1987 became lifelong soulmates

Stories of Us: Kevin Yap, 59, and Lynda Seah, 53, met in 1987 at their workplace, Cold Storage. They've been working together ever since, but still say that every minute with each other is time they embrace and cherish.

February 14, 2021, 09:57 AM

Tanjong Pagar crash eyewitness, 60, said he saw woman badly injured & man screaming

Neighbours from two blocks of flats nearby awoken by commotion.

February 14, 2021, 05:49 AM

Lady who tried to save boyfriend & friends from burning car 'fighting for her life' at SGH

Currently in ICU.

February 13, 2021, 11:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.