S'pore ICA officers find 1,151 cartons & 789 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes under M'sia-registered lorry

On Feb. 5, 2021, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt by a Malaysia-registered lorry to smuggle 1,151 cartons and 789 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

The officers had first noticed anomalies in the x-ray images of the lorry transporting wall panels.

You can watch the ICA video here.

During the course of checks, they uncovered contraband items concealed in the floorboard of the lorry.

The driver, a 37-year-old Malaysian male, was handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore.

ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore’s security.