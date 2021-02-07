64-year-old Hwa Chong library sports clean, neoclassical look after major revamp

Some current and former students of Hwa Chong Institution may recall the Kong Chian library as a long-standing facility in the school.

School library gets new life

The Kong Chian library, which officially opened in 1957, has drawn some eyes to its new features since its major revamp in 2020.

Here's what the library looked like before its overhaul:

On Feb. 5, the school shared the news of the library's reopening after the revamp in 2020, sporting a modern touch to its existing neoclassical features.

The study areas have also been refurbished, with areas for collaborative work and separate spaces for students who prefer to study individually.

Individual charging ports and desk lamps have also been installed in the study corners.

Here's a tour of the newly-renovated library by the vice-chairman of the school's library council:

Library named after Lee Kong Chian

The bust of the late Lee Kong Chian, a famous businessman and philanthropist in Singapore, is installed at the entrance of the library.

Lee set up the Lee foundation, and gave his wealth to education and other philanthropic work.

The library is named after Lee, who was the chairman of the school from 1934 to 1955.

He also donated extensively to the school, contributing to the construction of the library.

Initially named Kuo Chuan Library when it first opened in 1957, it was later renamed Kong Chian Library in honour of Lee when he died in 1967.

There are a few other libraries in Singapore named after Lee, including the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library in the National Library, and the Lee Kong Chian Library in Anglican High School.

Top image via Hwa Chong Institution/Facebook