Back

Huawei earpieces can be charged with phones, 5-min charge adds 5-hour playtime

Charge on the go.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 11, 2021, 05:10 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Huawei's FreeLace and FreeLace Pro earpieces can be charged on the go.

The earpieces have an in-built USB-C connector, and can be charged with phones or tablets.

To charge the earpieces with a phone, the phone will need to have a USB-C port as well as reverse charging capabilities, however.

5-minute fast charging

Certain Huawei phones also support fast charging for the FreeLace Pro earpieces.

A 5-minute quick charge can add up to five hours of play time, Huawei said.

Image via Huawei.

The earpieces will also automatically connect to the phones using Huawei HiPair, which means that they will not need to be paired using bluetooth.

Note that the phones must be running EMUI 9.1 or later versions of the Huawei operating system to support this function.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

When tested out with a Huawei P30 Pro phone on EMUI 10.1, the charging took slightly longer in reality, however, perhaps due to other apps running on the phone:

Charging took around 20 minutes. Screenshots by Zheng Zhangxin.

New colour launched for FreeLace Pro series

With a full charge, the FreeLace Pro series earpieces can last for 24 hours without noise-cancellation and 16 hours with the noise-cancellation function activated.

If you are interested, the Huawei recently launched a new Sakura pink colour on Feb. 8, which is selling at S$148 on Lazada and Shopee.

The series also have earpieces in three other colours: green, black and white.

Top image via Shopee website and by Zheng Zhangxin.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.