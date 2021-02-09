S'pore hawker with stalls in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio & Clementi sells whole steamed chicken for S$9.90

Hawker food stall chain Hua Zai Hong Kong Roasted Delight is selling a whole steamed chicken for only S$9.90.

Other dishes

The stall also sells a half chicken set meal for S$8.80.

It comes with rice, soup, and soy egg.

You can find various types of chicken rice and noodle dishes there too.

Here's the full menu:

Locations

The food chain has many outlets across Singapore, including:

455 Sengkang West Avenue

NTUC Food Fare (527C Pasir Ris Street 51)

Junction 8 (514A Bishan Street 13)

408 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

Hougang Green Shopping Mall (21 Hougang Street 51)

153A Serangoon North Avenue 1

827 Tampines Street 81

742A Tampines Street 72

201 Tampines Street 21

209 New Upper Changi Road

117A Killiney Road

325 Clementi Avenue 5

308 Anchorvale Road

346 Jurong East Street 31

116 Bukit Merah View

119 Aljunied Avenue 2

18 Boon Lay Way

Time to satisfy your chicken craving.

Top images by Joshua Lee & Ma-Ku Gan via Google Maps.