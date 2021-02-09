Back

S'pore hawker with stalls in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio & Clementi sells whole steamed chicken for S$9.90

One whole chicken.

Syahindah Ishak | February 09, 2021, 12:47 PM

Hawker food stall chain Hua Zai Hong Kong Roasted Delight is selling a whole steamed chicken for only S$9.90.

Image by Joshua Lee.

Image by Ma-Ku Gan via Google Maps.

Other dishes

The stall also sells a half chicken set meal for S$8.80.

It comes with rice, soup, and soy egg.

Image by Ma-Ku Gan via Google Maps.

Image from Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight/FB.

You can find various types of chicken rice and noodle dishes there too.

Image from Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight/FB.

Image from Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight/FB.

Image from Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight/FB.

Here's the full menu:

Image from Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight/FB.

Locations

The food chain has many outlets across Singapore, including:

  • 455 Sengkang West Avenue

  • NTUC Food Fare (527C Pasir Ris Street 51)

  • Junction 8 (514A Bishan Street 13)

  • 408 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

  • Hougang Green Shopping Mall (21 Hougang Street 51)

  • 153A Serangoon North Avenue 1

  • 827 Tampines Street 81

  • 742A Tampines Street 72

  • 201 Tampines Street 21

  • 209 New Upper Changi Road

  • 117A Killiney Road

  • 325 Clementi Avenue 5

  • 308 Anchorvale Road

  • 346 Jurong East Street 31

  • 116 Bukit Merah View

  • 119 Aljunied Avenue 2

  • 18 Boon Lay Way

Time to satisfy your chicken craving.

Top images by Joshua Lee & Ma-Ku Gan via Google Maps.

