S'pore hawker with stalls in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio & Clementi sells whole steamed chicken for S$9.90

Hawker food stall chain Hua Zai Hong Kong Roasted Delight is selling a whole steamed chicken for only S$9.90.
Other dishes
The stall also sells a half chicken set meal for S$8.80.
It comes with rice, soup, and soy egg.
You can find various types of chicken rice and noodle dishes there too.
Here's the full menu:
Locations
The food chain has many outlets across Singapore, including:
- 455 Sengkang West Avenue
- NTUC Food Fare (527C Pasir Ris Street 51)
- Junction 8 (514A Bishan Street 13)
- 408 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10
- Hougang Green Shopping Mall (21 Hougang Street 51)
- 153A Serangoon North Avenue 1
- 827 Tampines Street 81
- 742A Tampines Street 72
- 201 Tampines Street 21
- 209 New Upper Changi Road
- 117A Killiney Road
- 325 Clementi Avenue 5
- 308 Anchorvale Road
- 346 Jurong East Street 31
- 116 Bukit Merah View
- 119 Aljunied Avenue 2
- 18 Boon Lay Way
Time to satisfy your chicken craving.
Top images by Joshua Lee & Ma-Ku Gan via Google Maps.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.