China man ordered to compensate ex-wife S$10,251 for 5 years of housework

A recently-divorced woman will receive 50,000 yuan (S$10,251) in compensation from her ex-husband, a Beijing court ruled.

The court's decision has been called a landmark decision, as it may be the first case in mainland China where compensation was awarded for household labour in a divorce.

The decision was made according to the Article 1088 of the Civil Code of the People's Republic of China, which makes provision for "due compensation" in cases where one spouse takes on "additional duties" such as raising children, or caring for the elderly, Global Times reported.

The Chinese media outlet also reported that some netizens welcomed the judgment as it validated the work of wives who stayed home, while others argued that the amount of compensation awarded was insufficient, as it was less than what a house cleaner would be paid in just six months.

Details of the compensation

The lump-sum compensation was awarded in recognition of the woman's five years of unpaid labour as a housewife, which involved caring for the couple's children, and maintaining the house.

According to the South China Morning Post, the couple married in 2015 but started living apart in 2018, before the husband filed for divorce in 2020.

The woman was reluctant to agree to the divorce at first, but eventually requested compensation, saying that the man did not do housework nor take on any childcare responsibilities.

As part of the court ruling, the couple's common property was divided equally, and the ex-wife will also receive monthly payments of 2,000 yuan (S$410) in alimony.

She was also awarded custody of the couple's son.

