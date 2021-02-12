Back

Hooi Kee Eating House at S'pore Shopping Centre suspends operations after 2 customers get typhoid fever

With effect from Feb. 11.

Syahindah Ishak | February 12, 2021, 10:38 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

F&B outlet Hooi Kee Eating House, which is located at Singapore Shopping Centre at Clemenceau Avenue, has been ordered to suspend its operations with effect from Thursday (Feb. 11) after two of its customers were hospitalised with typhoid fever.

Reported symptoms after consuming food from the eatery

In a joint statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), it was revealed that the two diners had reported symptoms after consuming food prepared by Hooi Kee Eating House on several occasions from Jan. 2 to Jan. 18.

The symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea and cough.

Both cases were hospitalised.

One has since been discharged and the other is in stable condition in hospital.

MOH and SFA added that they are investigating this cluster of typhoid fever cases.

Operations suspended

SFA has also issued a direction to suspend Hooi Kee Eating House’s food business operations with effect from Feb. 11 until further notice.

Members of the public who have consumed food from the eatery and subsequently develop prolonged fever should consult their general practitioner immediately and inform the doctor of their food history.

SFA added that all food handlers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens before they can resume work.

The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises are also required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before they can resume work.

The licensee is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

SFA said that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

What is typhoid fever?

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi, explained MOH and SFA in their joint statement.

Food items which could be contaminated by the bacteria include raw or ready-to-eat foods, such as raw (unpasteurised) milk or their products, seafood, and fresh produce like fruits and vegetables.

A person with typhoid fever usually has prolonged fever which may be accompanied by other symptoms common to many diseases, such as headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhoea or constipation.

Typhoid fever is treatable with antibiotics.

According to MOH and SFA, the key to preventing typhoid fever lies in hand hygiene, safe handling, cooking and consumption of food.

Individuals can reduce their risk of getting typhoid fever by:

  • Washing and peeling raw fruits or vegetables that can be peeled before consumption

  • Thoroughly cooking food

  • Avoiding raw (unpasteurised) milk or foods made from raw milk

  • Washing hands and kitchen utensils such as knives and cutting boards thoroughly before handling food

  • Using separate sets of knives and cutting board for raw and cooked food

Top image by Takashi Kondo via Google Maps.

65 cat lovers in S'pore donate S$4,451 to give out as surprise CNY angbaos to 18 cat feeders, surpass initial S$500 target

Community of cat lovers showing their appreciation.

February 12, 2021, 04:14 AM

Chinatown Complex visited 14 times between Jan. 28 & Feb. 10 by infectious Covid-19 case

This evening's update.

February 12, 2021, 12:44 AM

Tampines stabbing: Alleged attacker had repeatedly harassed woman who was his estranged wife

She had filed a personal protection order against him in March 2020.

February 11, 2021, 07:05 PM

Huawei earpieces can be charged with phones, 5-min charge adds 5-hour playtime

Charge on the go.

February 11, 2021, 05:10 PM

‘Charity begins from home’: Couple to spend Valentine’s Day volunteering instead of dating

The couple that volunteers together, stays together.

February 11, 2021, 05:00 PM

I give my parents CNY angpows as a single, Asian woman because how else will I tell them I love them?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 11, 2021, 04:45 PM

M'sian man finds over 50 dead roaches in car after an effective insecticide spray

Eeee.

February 11, 2021, 04:03 PM

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 11, 3 new cases in community

Latest update.

February 11, 2021, 03:53 PM

Bedok resident spends S$700 on CNY-themed corridor, spreading festive cheer among neighbours

Yearly effort.

February 11, 2021, 02:12 PM

IKEA selling 100cm brown bear plushies for people to cuddle this Valentine's Day

Beary cute.

February 11, 2021, 01:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.