Hooi Kee Eating House at S'pore Shopping Centre suspends operations after 2 customers get typhoid fever

F&B outlet Hooi Kee Eating House, which is located at Singapore Shopping Centre at Clemenceau Avenue, has been ordered to suspend its operations with effect from Thursday (Feb. 11) after two of its customers were hospitalised with typhoid fever.

Reported symptoms after consuming food from the eatery

In a joint statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), it was revealed that the two diners had reported symptoms after consuming food prepared by Hooi Kee Eating House on several occasions from Jan. 2 to Jan. 18.

The symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea and cough.

Both cases were hospitalised.

One has since been discharged and the other is in stable condition in hospital.

MOH and SFA added that they are investigating this cluster of typhoid fever cases.

Operations suspended

SFA has also issued a direction to suspend Hooi Kee Eating House’s food business operations with effect from Feb. 11 until further notice.

Members of the public who have consumed food from the eatery and subsequently develop prolonged fever should consult their general practitioner immediately and inform the doctor of their food history.

SFA added that all food handlers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens before they can resume work.

The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises are also required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before they can resume work.

The licensee is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

SFA said that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

What is typhoid fever?

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi, explained MOH and SFA in their joint statement.

Food items which could be contaminated by the bacteria include raw or ready-to-eat foods, such as raw (unpasteurised) milk or their products, seafood, and fresh produce like fruits and vegetables.

A person with typhoid fever usually has prolonged fever which may be accompanied by other symptoms common to many diseases, such as headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhoea or constipation.

Typhoid fever is treatable with antibiotics.

According to MOH and SFA, the key to preventing typhoid fever lies in hand hygiene, safe handling, cooking and consumption of food.

Individuals can reduce their risk of getting typhoid fever by:

Washing and peeling raw fruits or vegetables that can be peeled before consumption

Thoroughly cooking food

Avoiding raw (unpasteurised) milk or foods made from raw milk

Washing hands and kitchen utensils such as knives and cutting boards thoroughly before handling food

Using separate sets of knives and cutting board for raw and cooked food

Top image by Takashi Kondo via Google Maps.