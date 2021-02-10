Back

Hit-and-run along Teck Whye Ave sends husband & wife to hospital, family appeals for witnesses

A red car suddenly exited from a side road.

Lean Jinghui | February 10, 2021, 11:27 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A family of four were involved in a hit-and-run accident along Teck Whye Avenue towards Choa Chu Kang road on Feb. 7.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Mothership that two individuals -- one 35-year-old male driver and one 30-year-old female passenger -- were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Car swerved towards divider to avoid incoming car

Speaking to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, one of the victims, Lim, 30, said that her family was heading out for dinner.

While on the road, a red car had suddenly exited from a side road.

To avoid the approaching car, Lim's husband swerved towards the divider and into the oncoming traffic.

The impact caused both of the air bags to be deployed, with the front left wheel punctured.

Luckily, the victim's two daughters were unharmed during the accident, though the younger daughter, 4, was visibly shaken and in tears.

Both Lim and her husband, however, sustained moderate injuries during the collision.

Lim said that she has injured her shoulder, while her husband had injured his left arm, and experienced blurry vision and chest pains.

Lim added:

"Many good samaritans came forward to help us following the accident. Some comforted my daughter, while others helped to shift the car to minimise obstruction to traffic".

Appeal for witnesses

According to Lim, the other driver fled the scene following the accident, and did not stop to help.

While a Chinese uncle had mentioned the other driver's car plate number, Lim could not remember it. The car's recording device had also been broken, and did not capture the other driver's license.

In a Facebook post, Lim subsequently appealed to members of the public for help.

Courtesy of Huiwen Ng

Mothership has reached out to Lim's family for more information. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps 

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases on Feb. 10

More than 1,000 GP clinics open over CNY holidays.

February 10, 2021, 11:03 PM

MRT trains, stations & public buses in S'pore get into festive spirit with CNY decorations

It's festive season.

February 10, 2021, 08:46 PM

Asean people would rather side with US over China in 2021 if forced to make a choice

China is the only major power that experienced a drop in trust from the region.

February 10, 2021, 07:14 PM

A lot more single-person HDB households in S'pore

Whole house to yourself.

February 10, 2021, 06:52 PM

JJ Lin back in S'pore for Chinese New Year, cooks steak for mum & goes cycling with family

Everybody wanting to be his mum now.

February 10, 2021, 06:40 PM

S'porean man, 54, donates to AWARE after molesting woman on MRT train, sentenced to 18 days' jail

He had pleaded guilty to one count of outrage of modesty.

February 10, 2021, 06:10 PM

S'pore parking warden keeps calm & issues parking ticket to motorist aggressively protesting his innocence

Keep calm & carry on.

February 10, 2021, 05:50 PM

Driver stuck at Tampines Mall carpark gantry grateful for help from kind 'Maserati dude'

Friendly gestures.

February 10, 2021, 05:49 PM

Woman dies after getting stabbed at Tampines, suspected assailant found in Punggol hours later dies too

Police investigations into the unnatural deaths are ongoing.

February 10, 2021, 05:41 PM

Last survivor of WW2 Battle of Pasir Panjang dies of Covid-19 in Selangor

He was admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 on Jan. 26.

February 10, 2021, 05:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.