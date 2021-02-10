Hit-and-run along Teck Whye Ave sends husband & wife to hospital, family appeals for witnesses

A family of four were involved in a hit-and-run accident along Teck Whye Avenue towards Choa Chu Kang road on Feb. 7.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Mothership that two individuals -- one 35-year-old male driver and one 30-year-old female passenger -- were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Car swerved towards divider to avoid incoming car

Speaking to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, one of the victims, Lim, 30, said that her family was heading out for dinner.

While on the road, a red car had suddenly exited from a side road.

To avoid the approaching car, Lim's husband swerved towards the divider and into the oncoming traffic.

The impact caused both of the air bags to be deployed, with the front left wheel punctured.

Luckily, the victim's two daughters were unharmed during the accident, though the younger daughter, 4, was visibly shaken and in tears.

Both Lim and her husband, however, sustained moderate injuries during the collision.

Lim said that she has injured her shoulder, while her husband had injured his left arm, and experienced blurry vision and chest pains.

Lim added:

"Many good samaritans came forward to help us following the accident. Some comforted my daughter, while others helped to shift the car to minimise obstruction to traffic".

Appeal for witnesses

According to Lim, the other driver fled the scene following the accident, and did not stop to help.

While a Chinese uncle had mentioned the other driver's car plate number, Lim could not remember it. The car's recording device had also been broken, and did not capture the other driver's license.

In a Facebook post, Lim subsequently appealed to members of the public for help.

Mothership has reached out to Lim's family for more information. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps