New HealthCerts scheme to issue digital Covid-19 test certificates & ensure smooth cross-border travel

HealthCerts is expected to launch for digital Pre-Departure Test (PDT) certificates from Mar. 10.

Following the launch, individuals who undergo a PDT at an authorised clinic in Singapore will receive their results in the form of a digital certificate. This could take the form of a digital document or URL linking to the document.

Travellers will then need to notarise the digital PDT for recognition at the airport and overseas. This "notarisation" is done by logging into SingPass, then uploading the digital document received from the clinic.

Travellers will then receive their notarised digital PDT certificate from MOH. It will come in the form of a QR code – through email, and/ or via the SingPass Mobile (SPM) app.

At the airport or immigration checkpoints, travellers can just present the QR code of the notarised PDT certificate for verification, either soft copy or hard copy.

Airlines staff and immigration authorities will scan the QR code, and can check through GovTech’s Verify platform on the certificate's authenticity.

"Cryptographically trustworthy"

In its press release, Smart Nation Singapore said that HealthCerts will rely on an open-source framework (OpenAttestation (OA)), using blockchain technology to issue "cryptographically trustworthy" documents.

Digital documents issued will hence be tamper-proof, and private under the OA framework.

Additionally, only a hash, or "digital fingerprint", of the digital PDT certificate will be published to the blockchain upon issuance, reducing chances of individual identification.

Only this hash will be needed to check the authenticity and validity of the digital PDT certificate.

Authorised clinics

As of Feb. 24, there are currently nine companies that are authorised to issue HealthCerts:

3DCerts

Accredify

AOKpass

Collinson

Jebhealth

Knowledge Catalyst

NextID

Riverr

Trybe.ID

The private sector is also allowed to integrate HealthCerts into their verification solutions.

Top image via Unsplash and Smart Nation Singapore