Budget 2021: Salaries of nurses & healthcare workers in public institutions to be enhanced

The Covid-19 pandemic has illuminated the crucial role that the healthcare workers play, and brought to light the question of whether they are compensated enough for their work.

In his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb. 16), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that healthcare workers working in public health institutions in Singapore will have their salaries enhanced.

Shared his appreciation for healthcare workers

Heng commended healthcare workers for their work over the years, and added that the Covid-19 pandemic has made their "exemplary commitment" shine through.

"Once again, let me express our deepest appreciation to all healthcare workers for your dedication in fighting the pandemic," he said.

The healthcare sector is set to grow as more people age, even beyond the pandemic, Heng said.

He added that the sector provides "many skilled jobs that are noble, meaningful, and make a difference to Singaporeans".

Salaries will be enhanced

Heng then announced that the salaries of nurses and other healthcare staff, such as support care staff, will be enhanced.

This enhancement will apply to staff working in public healthcare institutions, as well as publicly-funded community hospitals and long-term care service providers.

More details will be announced by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in the Committee of Supply, happening in two weeks.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook / Tan Tock Seng Hospital.