Flat owners of both upper & lower units responsible for repairing HDB ceiling leaks: Faishal Ibrahim

The responsibility for repairing ceiling leaks in HDB flats is shared jointly between the flat owners of the upper and lower units involved, according to Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

HDB will offer assistance amounting to half the costs of repair, although the remaining half must still be borne by the two flat owners.

This was in response to questions posed by several MPs, who asked what is HDB's approach to assist flat dwellers affected by external wall seepages and ceiling leakages, and whether HDB will consider rolling out a national programme of facade repair for ageing HDB flats.

No plans for national programme to conduct repairs

According to Faishal, the external walls of HDB blocks are common property under the town council's management and maintenance.

He said that as these walls are subject to wear and tear over time, town councils are advised to keep them in good condition, by carrying out regular maintenance and repairs.

As such, he said that HDB does not possess the data on the total number of external wall seepage cases, because residents who encounter this situation typically report such cases to the their respective town councils.

Faishal also said there are "currently no plans" to roll out a programme for facade repairs to address external walls seepages, saying that such issues can be prevented through "regular maintenance by town councils."

Flat owners are responsible for ceiling leaks

Faishal also said that ceiling leaks in HDB flats are generally a result of wear and tear over time, and as such, the responsibility for repairs is shared jointly between the owners of the upper and lower units involved.

The owners of the respective units would need to jointly investigate and carry out the repairs themselves. In most cases, leakages can be amicably resolved, when flat owners "exercise mutual understanding and cooperate" with one another.

In some cases, HDB will also offer assistance to both flat owners, by sharing the cost of repairs with them through the Goodwill Repair Assistance (GRA) scheme. HDB will pay half of the repair costs for the ceiling leak, while the other half is then shared equally between the owners of the lower and upper floors.

However, if the cost of the leak is due to renovations carried out in the upper unit, that owner will be fully responsible for the leak, and have to bear the full repair costs.

Faishal also noted that ceiling leaks may also occur for units that are on the top floor, as water may seep in through the roof.

"As the roof is part of common property, the town council is responsible for addressing the leak," said Faishal.

HDB exploring new technologies to improve repair methods

HDB has also been exploring new technologies, in order to improve on current repair methods for ceiling leaks.

These are the nanotechnology waterproofing system, and the overlaying waterproofing membrane system.

"These technologies provide alternative repair options for residents who do not wish to hack their toilet tiles, or prefer to keep the existing finishes in their toilets," said Faishal.

For complex and recurring issues, which contractors are unable to rectify, Faishal said that HDB will also assist in the investigation and provide advice.

Many HDB flats deal with wall seepages on a long-term basis

In response to Faishal's statement that HDB does not possess data on the total number of external wall seepage cases, Liang Eng Hwa, said that he received "more than 100 (cases of feedback) over the last two, three months" in his own constituency.

Liang, who is also one of the MPs who posed the initial parliamentary question, said that in some "very serious cases", "water flows out like a tap" from the wall.

He said that contractors engaged by the town council will often be called upon to do the repair, and multiple sessions will usually be necessary to resolve the problem.

Liang also claimed that certain batches of HDB flats, which use a "particular prefabrication techniques", have units that are "perennial problems", as these units often deal with water seepages on a long-term basis.

Liang appealed to MND and HDB to intervene in this situation, noting that this is a "basic liveability issue".

He also suggested that when flats go through the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), HDB can also repair the seepages as well.

"These 30-year-old flats, you know they are going to be around for another 30 years," said Liang. "We need to help fix these problems so that they don't face this problem for the next 30 years".

Related Stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Victor Ching/FB.