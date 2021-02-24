Back

More transparency on reserves needed for informed decisions, like raising GST: PSP's Hazel Poa

She also talked about greater accountability for budget measures.

Tanya Ong | February 24, 2021, 05:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) asked the government for greater transparency with regard to the National Reserves, as well as an honest assessment of budget measures.

These were some of the points she raised in a speech delivered during the Budget debates on Wednesday (Feb. 24).

Greater transparency to better understand rationale for policy decisions

Poa referred to DPM Heng Swee Keat's Budget statement saying that Singapore can expect a budget deficit of S$11 billion, attributed to the Covid-19 Resilience Package.

Members of Parliament are asked to vote on a Budget that would require a draw down on our reserves without knowing its size, she continued.

But how would one know that S$11 billion is a "prudent" deficit figure? Poa asked.

Because the exact size of the reserves is a secret and MPs are not fully aware of the nation’s financial position, Poa argued that it would be difficult to make sound and informed decisions.

Hence, she asked for greater transparency with regard to our reserves, so Singaporeans might better understand the rationale for "difficult decisions"  like the need to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to nine per cent in future, for instance.

The topic of Singapore's reserves is not new.

It has been previously said that the size is not publicly revealed because it is not in our national interest to do so.

Publicising the exact size of the reserves will make it easier for markets to mount speculative attacks on the Singapore dollar during periods of vulnerability.

Fuller accounting of budget measures' benefits

In addition, Poa asked the Ministry of Finance to give a fuller accounting of budget measures' benefits, as well as an assessment of whether resources have been used effectively and efficiently.

She quoted the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) estimate that 155,000 jobs were saved or created as a result of the government's S$100-odd billion in financial measures in 2020.

However, if the government were to simply pay 155,000 people S$4,000 a month each, this would cost just S$7.4 billion.

By measuring the effectiveness of each measure, this can help us make better allocations in future, she explained.

Poa acknowledged that it is not easy to come up with such measures to deal with the pandemic within such a short time.

Hence, she is asking not for a perfect solution but an honest and transparent assessment, with a cost benefit analysis of each scheme.

On growing the economy

In her speech, Poa also touched on other suggestions for the government, such as for the government to consider preferential treatment for local businesses in government procurements in order to help SMEs grow.

Quoting the example of Israel, she said that "few would think" that their preferential regulations have affected their competitiveness to the point where they are unable to compete globally.

She also urged the government to set a target for the wage component of Singapore's GDP, adding that it should be at least 50 per cent of GDP.

This is to ensure that people can enjoy the fruits of Singapore's economic development.

Nevertheless, Poa said that she supported the Budget.

Related story:

Top photo via PSP/YouTube, Ryan Shine/Google Photos.

Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Katong Park sheds bark to form colourful layers

Paddle pop hues.

February 24, 2021, 04:42 PM

Husky sleeps through staged armed robbery in Thai jewellery store

Just a casual afternoon nap.

February 24, 2021, 04:30 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 24, including 1 case in community

Full update this evening.

February 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

MOM orders 7 companies in high-risk industries to stop work over workplace safety concerns

The operation has been extended to cover another 300 inspections.

February 24, 2021, 04:10 PM

'Explosion' in Tuas sends 8 people to SGH's specialised burn centre

Workers were shown on video being hosed down and having strips of torn clothing removed from their bodies.

February 24, 2021, 04:03 PM

WP's Pritam Singh raises several questions for DPM Heng Swee Keat on Budget 2021

Pritam questioned the government's sudden decision to raise petrol duties.

February 24, 2021, 03:55 PM

G-Dragon & Blackpink's Jennie are reportedly dating

Congrats!

February 24, 2021, 03:40 PM

Consider giving incentives to S'poreans who opt-in for vaccination: Lim Wee Kiak

He suggested additional CDC vouchers and CPF Medisave top ups as possible incentives.

February 24, 2021, 03:37 PM

Blueberry jam pizza available at new retro-themed pizza parlour near Nicoll Highway MRT station

A different sort of happy ending.

February 24, 2021, 03:28 PM

New masks by Temasek Foundation available for collection from Mar. 1, only need to be washed weekly

Free mask.

February 24, 2021, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.