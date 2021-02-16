Budget 2021: S$100 hawker centre vouchers, S$200 cash payments for eligible S'poreans

All eligible Singaporeans will receive an additional S$200 GST Voucher on top of their regular GST Voucher Cash payment.

This payout will be a one-off payment called the GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment for lower and middle-income households. Benefitting 1.4 million Singaporeans, it will be paid in June 2021.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat today in Parliament as part of the 2021 Budget.

Household Support Package

This is part of the new Household Support Package that will help households tide over the uncertain economic situation.

In total, the Household Support Package will cost about S$900 million.

As part of this Household Support Package, eligible households will also receive a GST Voucher - U Save Special Payment that will give utilities rebates of between S$120 and S$200 in 2021.

Additionally, the Service and Conservancy Charges Rebate for eligible households has been extended for another year. This rebate will benefit about 950,000 households, offsetting between 1.5 and 3.5 months of Service and Conservancy Charges.

Families with Singaporean children below the age of 21 will receive an additional top up of S$200 per child in their Child Development Account, Edusave Account, or Post-Secondary Education Account.

Lastly, each Singapore household will also receive S$100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

These vouchers can be used at participating heartland shops and hawker centres, in order for Singaporeans to support heartland businesses. About 1.3 million households will benefit from these vouchers.

