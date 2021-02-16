Back

Budget 2021: S$100 hawker centre vouchers, S$200 cash payments for eligible S'poreans

The vouchers can be used in participating heartland shops and Hawker centres.

Joshua Lee | February 16, 2021, 04:04 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All eligible Singaporeans will receive an additional S$200 GST Voucher on top of their regular GST Voucher Cash payment.

This payout will be a one-off payment called the GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment for lower and middle-income households. Benefitting 1.4 million Singaporeans, it will be paid in June 2021.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat today in Parliament as part of the 2021 Budget.

Household Support Package

This is part of the new Household Support Package that will help households tide over the uncertain economic situation.

In total, the Household Support Package will cost about S$900 million.

As part of this Household Support Package, eligible households will also receive a GST Voucher - U Save Special Payment that will give utilities rebates of between S$120 and S$200 in 2021.

Additionally, the Service and Conservancy Charges Rebate for eligible households has been extended for another year. This rebate will benefit about 950,000 households, offsetting between 1.5 and 3.5 months of Service and Conservancy Charges.

Families with Singaporean children below the age of 21 will receive an additional top up of S$200 per child in their Child Development Account, Edusave Account, or Post-Secondary Education Account.

Lastly, each Singapore household will also receive S$100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

These vouchers can be used at participating heartland shops and hawker centres, in order for Singaporeans to support heartland businesses. About 1.3 million households will benefit from these vouchers.

Top image by Joshua Lee.

S'pore man carries shrew from busy footpath to safe area after hearing commotion over it

Wow.

February 16, 2021, 07:38 PM

'I'll always be rooting for you': Japanese lady finds notebook with encouraging messages by daughter who passed away

One of the messages to her mother was "hang in there".

February 16, 2021, 07:19 PM

River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay extended till Feb. 20, 2021

Registration is required.

February 16, 2021, 06:23 PM

Permanent 'pasar malam' in Jurong East to satisfy your night market cravings for less than S$6

Shiok.

February 16, 2021, 06:16 PM

Durian party cruise along S'pore River costs S$65 & lets you test your stomach

There's a non-durian cruise, if you like.

February 16, 2021, 06:11 PM

Emerging Stronger Together Budget 2021, in relatively fewer words

One eye on fighting Covid-19, another on the future.

February 16, 2021, 05:13 PM

JTC: Forested land at Kranji was 'erroneously' cleared, stern warning issued to contractor

The Nature Society said that this is a "shocking and dreadful development" when photos were first shared online on Feb. 15.

February 16, 2021, 05:10 PM

Budget 2021: GST will be charged on all goods purchased from overseas starting Jan. 1, 2023

Yup, this means your overseas online shopping.

February 16, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'pore petrol duty increases by up to 15¢ per litre from Feb. 16, 2021

Rebates provided for those who depend on their vehicles for a living.

February 16, 2021, 04:50 PM

Budget 2021: GST increase to be 'sooner rather than later', between 2022-2025, says DPM Heng

Heng said that the move is necessary to meet needs such as healthcare.

February 16, 2021, 04:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.