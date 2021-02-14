Back

Vintage photos of 1941 S'pore prior to Japanese invasion induce fascination, nostalgia

A trip down memory lane.

Jane Zhang | February 14, 2021, 04:16 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Old photographs of Singapore in 1941, a few months before the Japanese invasion, have been shared widely online.

The photos, which are from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's collection and were posted to Facebook by one Leong Kwok Peng, show snapshots of life in 1941 Singapore.

Photos show Singapore preparing for war

In a Facebook post on Feb. 10, Leong shared some of the photographs, which were taken by American photographer and journalist Harrison Forman, who worked for the New York Times and National Geographic.

Gearing up for war

The photographs depicted Singapore preparing for war, but while everyday life still went on.

Some of Forman's photographs showed bunkers, such as this one at Raffles Hotel:

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

And this one at 1 Raffles Place.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Here's a Straits Times headline from back then:

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Everyday life

There were also some depictions of everyday life back then:

A Samsui woman. Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Familiar sights

Some of the photographs also included things familiar to us today, such as the brands Lux soap and Tiger Balm:

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

And here's a fire alarm that had its instructions written in a number of different languages:

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Photographs spark nostalgia

The photos appear to have sparked nostalgia and induced fascination for many on Facebook, with people sharing their memories of the places and trying to identify where the photos may have been taken.

Hairdresser at Chulia Street and Church Street

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

South Bridge Road and Circular Road

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Battery Road

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Chijmes

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Tramcar

Photo from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

You can see more of the photographs posted by Leong, which have been shared more than 2,000 times, here:

Local history blog The Long and Winding Road has also posted other selected photographs that Forman took of Singapore.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Harrison Forman Collection via Facebook / Leong Kwok Peng.

Bats spotted cohabiting with bees in same tree in Katong S'pore

Just hanging around.

February 14, 2021, 03:47 PM

Pulau Tekong Cookhouse serves up scrumptious Chinese New Year lunch special

Shiok.

February 14, 2021, 03:22 PM

S'pore ICA officers find 1,151 cartons & 789 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes under M'sia-registered lorry

Keep trying.

February 14, 2021, 02:52 PM

My girlfriend & I decided to celebrate V-day on a totally random date in Aug. because we can

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 14, 2021, 02:13 PM

S'porean woman falls in love with Toast Box server, marries him in 6 months & sets up own stall

Despite spending practically 24 hours a day with one another, the couple still enjoy each other's company.

February 14, 2021, 01:52 PM

S'pore Zouk otter couple getting frisky in video posted on Valentine's Day

Love is in the air.

February 14, 2021, 01:47 PM

4D number 1441 sold out on Saturday & Sunday following Tanjong Pagar crash

Morbid fascination.

February 14, 2021, 12:40 PM

M'sian YouTuber, 21, buys Mercedes-Benz & house with earnings

Yes, a y2k baby.

February 14, 2021, 11:55 AM

They started dating after their wedding: S'pore couple shares what an arranged marriage is like

Stories of Us: For Sweta and Shaman, an arranged marriage was never part of their life plan. Today, they can't imagine it being any other way.

February 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial for second time

To be convicted, a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, was needed.

February 14, 2021, 11:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.