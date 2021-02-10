Back

Haribo & Asian fashion brand launching gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24, available in S'pore

Cute.

Fasiha Nazren | February 10, 2021, 12:52 PM

If you like gummy bears enough to wear them, here's something for you.

Thai fashion brand Pomelo has collaborated with German confectionery Haribo for its latest line-up.

Gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24

This limited edition line-up heavily features Haribo's popular gummy candy and consists of 23 pieces including pastel cardigans, pullovers and hoodies.

Starting from S$24, here's a look at the collection:

Haribo Tie Front Mini Dress (S$34)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Oversized Graphic Print Tee (S$34)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Long Sleeve Tie Front Cardigan - Peach (S$49)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Long Sleeve Tie Front Cardigan - Black (S$49)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Long Sleeve Sweatshirt (S$39)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo High Waist Denim Shorts - White (S$59)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo High Waist Denim Shorts - Blue (S$59)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Gummy Button Up Shirt (S$39)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Elastic Waist Crop Top - White (S$24)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Elastic Waist Crop Top - Pink (S$24)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Elastic Waist Shorts (S$29)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Button Up Cardigan - Yellow (S$49)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Button Up Cardigan - Blue (S$49)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Gummy Bear Print Bodysuit - White (S$29)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Gummy Bear Print Bodysuit - Yellow (S$29)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Graphic Print Short Sleeve Tee- White (S$24)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Graphic Print Short Sleeve Tee- Cream (S$24)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Cropped Long Sleeve Hoodie (S$44)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top - White (S$24)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Haribo Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top - Pink (S$24)

Photo from Pomelo.

Photo from Pomelo.

Apart from apparel, the Pomelo and Haribo collaboration also includes bags and other accessories.

Totebag (S$24)

Photo from Pomelo.

Shopping bag (S$29)

Photo from Pomelo.

Foldable umbrella (S$29)

Photo from Pomelo.

Available from Feb. 15

The collection will be available for purchase from Feb. 15.

One can get it from Pomelo's app, website, and in-stores.

Top image from Pomelo.

