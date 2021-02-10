Haribo & Asian fashion brand launching gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24, available in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you like gummy bears enough to wear them, here's something for you.
Thai fashion brand Pomelo has collaborated with German confectionery Haribo for its latest line-up.
Gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24
This limited edition line-up heavily features Haribo's popular gummy candy and consists of 23 pieces including pastel cardigans, pullovers and hoodies.
Starting from S$24, here's a look at the collection:
Haribo Tie Front Mini Dress (S$34)
Haribo Oversized Graphic Print Tee (S$34)
Haribo Long Sleeve Tie Front Cardigan - Peach (S$49)
Haribo Long Sleeve Tie Front Cardigan - Black (S$49)
Haribo Long Sleeve Sweatshirt (S$39)
Haribo High Waist Denim Shorts - White (S$59)
Haribo High Waist Denim Shorts - Blue (S$59)
Haribo Gummy Button Up Shirt (S$39)
Haribo Elastic Waist Crop Top - White (S$24)
Haribo Elastic Waist Crop Top - Pink (S$24)
Haribo Elastic Waist Shorts (S$29)
Haribo Button Up Cardigan - Yellow (S$49)
Haribo Button Up Cardigan - Blue (S$49)
Haribo Gummy Bear Print Bodysuit - White (S$29)
Haribo Gummy Bear Print Bodysuit - Yellow (S$29)
Haribo Graphic Print Short Sleeve Tee- White (S$24)
Haribo Graphic Print Short Sleeve Tee- Cream (S$24)
Haribo Cropped Long Sleeve Hoodie (S$44)
Haribo Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top - White (S$24)
Haribo Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top - Pink (S$24)
Apart from apparel, the Pomelo and Haribo collaboration also includes bags and other accessories.
Totebag (S$24)
Shopping bag (S$29)
Foldable umbrella (S$29)
Available from Feb. 15
The collection will be available for purchase from Feb. 15.
One can get it from Pomelo's app, website, and in-stores.
Top image from Pomelo.
