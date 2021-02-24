Blueberry jam pizza available at new retro-themed pizza parlour near Nicoll Highway MRT station

The pizza scene has been abuzz recently with the release of unconventional pizzas such as Irvins X Pezzo salted egg fish skin pizza and Pizza Hut's bubble tea pizza.

The latest item to hit Singaporeans over the head is a bacon and blueberry jam pizza, naturally.

The flavour comes from Happy Ending Pizza Parlour, which opened on Jan. 15 at City Gate mall along Beach Road.

The parlour says that they are the first local pizzeria to introduce artisanal pizza crust dips.

Blueberry jam pizza

Featuring savoury bacon and blueberry jam on a ricotta cream base topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, the Blues is My Jam (S$26) pizza is definitely not your run-of-the-mill pizza.

However, a quick search online yields several recipes for this pizza flavour, so it might not be as uncommon as we think.

Dip your unfinished pizza crust into the Bacon Jam dip (S$3).

The Brewerkz Oatmeal Stout (S$11) is the recommended drink to pair with this unique pizza flavour.

Other menu items

In addition to the blueberry jam pizza, they also have three other trendy flavours like the mala-infused Spicy Babe pizza (S$28) and chilli crab pizza, Holy Crab! (S$28).

If you prefer something classic, they also serve The Godfather (S$23), a pepperoni pizza, and Hawaii Five-O (S$27).

Dips for your crust

Happy Ending Pizza Parlour's specialty is its dedicated dips for pizza crusts known as Happy Dips.

You can choose from eight different dips such as such as Sweet Chilli Pineapple, Green Pesto, and Cooling Ranch, to go with each pizza.

The first dip (with the exception of the bacon jam dip) is included with your pizza purchase, and additional dips go for S$3 each.

Curly fries enthusiasts may be pleased to know that Curly Fries (S$8) are available.

Besides soft drinks, coffee, and teas, Happy Ending Pizza Parlour also serves mocktails, Brewerkz craft beers, and wines.

The restaurant is running a one-for-one promotion on their drinks until end of March — use the promo code “HAPPYDRINKS” to redeem.

In addition to dining in, you may also opt for pick-up or delivery via online ordering here.

If you wish to learn how to make pizzas from scratch, you can sign up for the Happy Ending Pizza Workshop here.

It costs S$80, with lunch provided.

Restaurant space

The retro-themed 25-seater restaurant features neon lights and music from the 80s and 90s.

The chairs are plush, so don't be nasty and leave your pizza crumbs in there.

Happy Ending Pizza Parlour

Address: 371 Beach Rd, CityGate, #01-35, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm

Top images by Happy Ending Pizza Parlour.