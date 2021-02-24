Back

Husky sleeps through staged armed robbery in Thai jewellery store

Just a casual afternoon nap.

Jason Fan | February 24, 2021, 04:30 PM

A female husky in Thailand has derped her way into the hearts of many on the Internet after she remained deep asleep during a staged armed robbery in a jewellery store.

The jewellery store in question was chosen by the city police department as a case study for a security test, according to Bored Panda.

The armed robber in the exercise was actually a plainclothes police officer, who simulated entering the store and conducting a robbery.

The dog remained asleep throughout the video

In the video, the Husky, who is named Lucky, was seen sleeping in the front of the store, when the "armed robber" approached the counter.

As the robber brandished his fake gun, and demanded money from the man at the counter, Lucky can be seen completely motionless, happily snoozing away.

A few moments later, the man at the counter handed over a bag, which presumably contained fake money, to the robber.

As the robber made his escape, Lucky's legs can be seen stirring, although she remained deep in sleep.

Lucky likely recognised the fake robber

According to Bored Panda, Lucky's owner Worawut Lomwanawong said that Lucky likely recognised the "fake robber", which may explain her inaction during the supposed heist.

He also expressed his confidence that Lucky will spring to action, if she perceived the threat as a real one:

"To be honest, yes, in my opinion, I think she understands the human language. She is mostly active and very compliant if I make some noise or ask her to do something. In the CCTV camera, you could clearly see I couldn’t make any noise to signal my dog because it wasn’t a real situation and I had to keep my calm. The policeman that was in the video took the role of ‘robber,’ but I think Lucky recognized him because he comes in and checks my store every day as the police patrols the area."

You can see the full video here:

Top image via LovelyFakeDog/FB.

