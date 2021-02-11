Halal Western fusion cafe with fairy lights at Bishan has set meals from S$9.99

Good Bites is a halal cafe adorned with fairy lights located at Bishan Sports Hall which serves Western fusion dishes.

Here it is:

Come nightfall, the cafe's exterior is lit up by fairy lights:

Menu

The cafe serves a variety of Western fusion dishes.

From 11am to 5pm on Monday to Friday, diners can purchase set meals priced from S$9.99 which come with a starter and a drink.

However, do note that certain dishes have additional charges.

Diners can opt from dishes such as:

Baked Salmon

Vegetarian Aglio Olio

Tom Yum Seafood Pasta

Turkey Bacon & Chicken Ham Carbonara

Da Burger Bomb

Sides such as Truffle Fries (S$7), Salmon Bites (S$8.90) and Sweet Potato Fries (S$6.50) are also available on the menu.

Diners can also opt for desserts like Molten Chocolate Lava Cake (S$10.90), Signature Waffle (S$9.90) and Homemade Apple Crumble (S$7.90).

View the full menu here.

Details

Good Bites

Address: 5 Bishan Street 14, #03-01, Singapore 579783

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily (Last order at 9:30pm)

Here is a video explaining how to get to the cafe:

Top photos via Good Bites, @ykei_3489 on Instagram and Karen Lui