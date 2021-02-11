Halal Western fusion cafe with fairy lights at Bishan has set meals from S$9.99

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Good Bites is a halal cafe adorned with fairy lights located at Bishan Sports Hall which serves Western fusion dishes.
Here it is:
Come nightfall, the cafe's exterior is lit up by fairy lights:
Menu
The cafe serves a variety of Western fusion dishes.
From 11am to 5pm on Monday to Friday, diners can purchase set meals priced from S$9.99 which come with a starter and a drink.
However, do note that certain dishes have additional charges.
Diners can opt from dishes such as:
- Baked Salmon
- Vegetarian Aglio Olio
- Tom Yum Seafood Pasta
- Turkey Bacon & Chicken Ham Carbonara
- Da Burger Bomb
Sides such as Truffle Fries (S$7), Salmon Bites (S$8.90) and Sweet Potato Fries (S$6.50) are also available on the menu.
Diners can also opt for desserts like Molten Chocolate Lava Cake (S$10.90), Signature Waffle (S$9.90) and Homemade Apple Crumble (S$7.90).
View the full menu here.
Details
Good Bites
Address: 5 Bishan Street 14, #03-01, Singapore 579783
Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily (Last order at 9:30pm)
Here is a video explaining how to get to the cafe:
Top photos via Good Bites, @ykei_3489 on Instagram and Karen Lui
