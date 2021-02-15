M'sian lady's goldfish-shaped bun did not turn out as expected, hilarity ensues

As fish is one of the festive food of Chinese New Year, food resembling adorable fishes are popular.

A Taipei woman went viral with her dumplings that look like koi and goldfish.

Recently, two pictures of a goldfish-shaped bun have been circulating on Facebook.

Goldfish swells into a blob

The original poster believed to be one PeiFoon Sim from Puchong, Malaysia first shared the pictures of her creation on Feb. 12.

The caption translates as such:

"Addicted to making buns. Today, I fulfilled my baby's request to make bunnies, baby requested for a bunny that was standing while hugging a carrot but mommy can only make it lying down. In the end, it was the fish that stole the spotlight, I almost fainted from laughter when it came out from the steamer."

Sim had attached a picture of the goldfish-shaped bun before it was cooked and three shots of the fish after it was cooked.

The goldfish had bloated up into an orange and completely lost its scales and fins after the cooking process.

Its tail had shrunk into a stump as well.

The final product looked nothing like the goldfish it was planned to be before it was steamed.

Netizens were tickled by the hilarious transformation with some making comments about its cuteness and how it served as a metaphor for the inevitable post-Chinese New Year weight gain.

Cute buns

Aside from the unfortunate swelling of the goldfish bun, Sim also showcased her talent in making buns of various shapes more successfully.

Top images by PeiFoon Sim.