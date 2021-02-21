Back

Goh Chok Tong continues CNY tradition of dinner with old RI classmates, including Tan Cheng Bock

Goh and Tan were joined by their spouses.

Martino Tan | February 21, 2021, 03:13 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It has been 61 years since Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong graduated from Raffles Institution.

And the distinguished alumnus of RI class of 1960 continued his tradition of having a Chinese New Year dinner with his old RI classmates last Thursday (Feb. 18).

Goh, 79, posted the photos on his Facebook on Feb. 20 saying that "as true friends, we will always have each other’s best interest at heart".

Goh flanked by wife and Tan Cheng Bock

Hence, it is no surprise to see our former Prime Minister Goh with his old friend and opposition party leader Tan Cheng Bock.

Tan is seated on the left of Goh, with Tan's wife Cecilia Lee beside him.

On Goh's right is his wife Tan Choo Leng.

In the photo, the RI alumni and their spouses are seen staying safe with eight persons, and complying with the requirement of wearing face masks during the tossing of yusheng.

While many of us are eating yusheng frequently during the fifteen days of Chinese New Year, yusheng is traditionally served on the 7th day of CNY.

This is known locally as renriRenri means “every man’s birthday” with people becoming a year older on this day.

This was what Goh, Tan and the rest of their friends did last Thursday, which is to choose the 7th day of CNY to enjoy their yusheng.

Background

Both Goh and Tan go a long way back.

For instance, it was Goh who recommended Tan to the leaders of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), and introduced Tan as a PAP candidate in 1980.

After leaving the PAP, Tan stood for the 2011 presidential election and won the second highest number of votes, losing to winner and President Tony Tan.

In 2019, Tan founded the opposition party Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and became its first secretary-general.

He contested at West Coast GRC in the 2020 general election which contained his former ward of Ayer Rajah. His PSP team at West Coast lost to the PAP with 48.31 per cent of the vote.

Here are a few posts of Goh and Tan's friendship over the years.

Goh invited Tan to his 77th birthday party, and they shared a toast together too:

Tan also visited Goh in hospital, after Goh's successful surgery for prostate cancer. Goh spent a few days under observation at the Singapore General Hospital at the time.

In a Facebook post he shared about his visit, Tan ended his message with an endearing "Get well Chok":

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from MParader Facebook.

S’pore hawker selling chicken rice & roast pork birthday cakes that cost from S$48-S$88

The cakes have to be ordered in advance.

February 21, 2021, 02:55 PM

Facebook deletes Myanmar military's main page following 2 more civilian deaths

Facebook said the page had violated its Community Standards by inciting violence.

February 21, 2021, 02:13 PM

Huge group of people seen tussling along Orchard Road, police investigations ongoing

No injuries were reported.

February 21, 2021, 02:07 PM

S'porean, 28, spent 2 years as carpenter because he dreams of building his own home

Stories of Us: What's it like for a young person in Singapore to be a carpenter? We speak to Ziyad, who became a carpentry apprentice shortly after graduating from school, to find out more.

February 21, 2021, 01:24 PM

American rapper Cardi B says she 'can't wait to try' some Irvin's Salted Egg potato chips

She was going to make a trip to the Asian supermarket.

February 21, 2021, 12:41 PM

Viral photos of TTSH visitor stickers all over Novena escalator spark sympathy for cleaners

D:

February 21, 2021, 12:18 PM

S’porean woman who doesn’t smoke or drink diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer at 55

She doesn’t know where cancer came from.

February 21, 2021, 11:30 AM

Russia reports world's first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans

The World Health Organisation has been alerted about it.

February 21, 2021, 11:16 AM

At least 7 MPs will be asking questions on erroneous clearance of 70ha Kranji woodland in Parliament

To ensure such mistakes do not happen again.

February 21, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'pore 'dismayed' by more civilian deaths in Myanmar's protests, urges end to bloodshed

MFA said the use of lethal weapons by authorities on unarmed protesters is 'inexcusable'.

February 21, 2021, 10:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.