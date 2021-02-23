Goh Chok Tong receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, 79, received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Feb. 22 morning.

Goh Chok Tong takes first dose of vaccine

Goh shared that he decided to take the vaccine despite having concerns about the possible side effects because "prevention is better than cure".

He received the vaccine at Marine Parade Community Centre with some 60 senior residents.

He also commended that the vaccination process was smooth and organised.

Went to the zoo for a walk afterwards

Separately on his Instagram, Goh added that he went for a one-hour walk in the zoo after his vaccination.

"No loss in energy level," he shared.

A few weeks back, Goh shared experiences undergoing medical treatment starting from late last year.

This includes removing a kidney stone and undergoing radiation therapy.

More recently, Goh shared that he had completed his radiation therapy and he "should be as strong as an Ox soon".

