Back

DIY glam picnics for up to 8pax available at Gardens by the Bay & East Coast Park from S$68

Nice.

Siti Hawa | February 13, 2021, 03:49 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A listing on Klook, Glam Picnic by the City or Sea, offers glam picnics for up to eight pax from S$68.

You can opt to have the picnic at either Gardens by the Bay or at the beach.

Here are the prices:

  • DIY Picnics without food (S$68)

  • DIY Picnics with food (S$88)

  • Picnic without teepee and lace standees (S$180)

  • Picnic with teepee (S$200)

  • Picnic with teepee and lace standees (S$250)

  • Picnic with teepee, lace standees and lace roof (S$265)

Do-it-yourself (DIY) picnics include picnic furniture, teepee, mats, decorations and cushions. Set-up instructions will be provided.

All picnics, excluding DIY picnics without food, come with a food bundle worth S$40.

It comprises cheese, crackers, cream cakes, tortilla chips, chocolate chip cookies, truffles, sparkling juice and grapes.

The food bundle which is vegetarian and Halal also comes with cutleries, plates, glasses and napkins.

Here's what the picnic setup looks like.

Picnic with no teepee or lace standee:

Photo via Klook

Picnic with teepee:

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Picnic with teepee and lace standees:

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Details

Picnics will either be at East Coast Park Area F2 or Bay East Gardens, next to PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay.

Do note that customers are allowed to bring their own food and drinks. However, they are reminded to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.

Cancellations are allowed at least a week before the picnic.

View the original listing here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Klook

9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 13, all imported

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

February 13, 2021, 03:26 PM

5 men who died in Tanjong Pagar crash were aged 26-29, believed to have been speeding: Police

In the early hours.

February 13, 2021, 03:18 PM

Mother of woman killed in Tampines stabbing to take care of all 3 grandchildren, thanks public for concern: Zaobao

The man was allegedly harassing her prior to the incident.

February 13, 2021, 03:03 PM

Artisanal dim sum restaurant at Orchard has high tea for two from S$23.80

Looks good.

February 13, 2021, 02:28 PM

Lady who tried to save fiancé from burning car at Tanjong Pagar reportedly suffered 80% burns

Another man was heard crying.

February 13, 2021, 01:28 PM

South Korean, 12, becomes new trading icon after earning 43% gains since April 2020

His idol is U.S. billionaire Warren Buffet.

February 13, 2021, 11:57 AM

5 dead after BMW crashed into shophouse at Tanjong Pagar, & fire broke out

1 taken to SGH for burns.

February 13, 2021, 09:28 AM

Coffee Bean S'pore selling double fudge brownie ice-blended drink from S$8.80 to satisfy your sweet tooth

Yummy.

February 12, 2021, 11:52 PM

2 new Covid-19 community cases reported on Feb. 12 are son & wife of previous case

Elias Mall & Pasir Ris West Plaza are new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases.

February 12, 2021, 11:49 PM

Rainbow & beautiful sunset seen in S'pore on 1st day of Chinese New Year 2021

Full of colour.

February 12, 2021, 11:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.