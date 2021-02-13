DIY glam picnics for up to 8pax available at Gardens by the Bay & East Coast Park from S$68

A listing on Klook, Glam Picnic by the City or Sea, offers glam picnics for up to eight pax from S$68.

You can opt to have the picnic at either Gardens by the Bay or at the beach.

Here are the prices:

DIY Picnics without food (S$68)

DIY Picnics with food (S$88)

Picnic without teepee and lace standees (S$180)

Picnic with teepee (S$200)

Picnic with teepee and lace standees (S$250)

Picnic with teepee, lace standees and lace roof (S$265)

Do-it-yourself (DIY) picnics include picnic furniture, teepee, mats, decorations and cushions. Set-up instructions will be provided.

All picnics, excluding DIY picnics without food, come with a food bundle worth S$40.

It comprises cheese, crackers, cream cakes, tortilla chips, chocolate chip cookies, truffles, sparkling juice and grapes.

The food bundle which is vegetarian and Halal also comes with cutleries, plates, glasses and napkins.

Here's what the picnic setup looks like.

Picnic with no teepee or lace standee:

Picnic with teepee:

Picnic with teepee and lace standees:

Details

Picnics will either be at East Coast Park Area F2 or Bay East Gardens, next to PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay.

Do note that customers are allowed to bring their own food and drinks. However, they are reminded to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.

Cancellations are allowed at least a week before the picnic.

View the original listing here.

Top photos via Klook