GetGo enters S'pore's car-sharing market with 400 vehicles across 300 locations by end-March, 2021

GetGo, a Singapore-based car-sharing platform, is launched today (Feb. 25) and will be rolling out 400 vehicles across 300 locations island-wide by the end of March 2021.

No need for users to refuel

To date, more than 14,000 users have pre-registered for its service.

According to their press release, GetGo aims to take care of refuelling, which would save time for users who would not need to visit a petrol station during each trip.

There are no membership fees, with usage-based fees charged via users’ credit cards after each trip. User registration is apparently almost instant due to an integration with MyInfo.

Rates start from S$3, and users are charged by hours and mileage.

According to The Straits Times, rentals "start at $3 per hour off-peak and go up to $9 per hour during peak period".

There is also a 40 cents per KM mileage charge, because the firm handles refuelling.

New users can get $5 off

GetGo plans to grow its fleet to 1,000 cars and expand to over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

For more information about GetGo’s services, click here. New users can get S$5 off their first ride with the code GETGO5OFF.

GetGo’s app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play or simply search "GetGo Carsharing Singapore".

Image from GetGo