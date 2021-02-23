Back

Genting SkyWorlds theme park with 9 movie-inspired worlds expected to open by mid-2021

Finally.

Siti Hawa | February 23, 2021, 06:12 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Resorts World Genting's (RWG) theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, is slated to open its doors to visitors in the second quarter of 2021.

A virtual press conference on Feb. 23 revealed that park-goers can look forward to nine movie and adventure-inspired worlds:

  • Eagle Mountain

  • Central Park

  • Liberty Lane

  • Robots Rivet Town

  • Andromeda Base

  • Ice Age

  • Studio Plaza

  • Epic

  • Rio

The outdoor park, which spans 26 acres, will have a total of 26 rides and attractions such as roller coasters and water rides.

For comparison, Universal Studios Singapore spans about 49 acres and features 28 rides, shows and attractions.

Themed retail, dining, and entertainment experiences will also be available throughout Genting Skyworlds.

RWG is working with 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney.

Some rides and attractions will feature films and franchises from 20th Century Studios such as "Ice Age" and "Night at the Museum", while others will feature original intellectual properties from Genting.

RWG is also working with Alibaba to introduce a virtual queue solution that allows park-goers to reserve attractions in advance.

Here are some photos of Genting SkyWorlds:

Photo via Genting SkyWorlds

Photo via Genting SkyWorlds

Photo via Genting SkyWorlds

&feature=emb_title

S$1.05 billion invested into park

US$800 million (S$1.05billion) has been invested into the park.

RWG's head of business operations and strategies, Lee Thiam Kit, believes that the park will be a "key contributor to the Malaysian economy".

Lee added that, "going forward, when we open, there will be jobs created and the park will add economic activity directly and indirectly, as well as give a boost to tourism in Malaysia and Pahang."

Lee also said that RWG is "committed" to opening the park despite the movement control order (MCO) and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're committed to this park and we will see to it that it opens, barring unforeseen circumstances."

Related article:

Top photo via Genting SkyWorlds

Romantic & unusual ideas for S’pore couples including haunted tour, DIY bath bomb workshop & more

For those who forgot about Valentine’s Day and want to make up for it.

February 23, 2021, 05:59 PM

S'pore police investigating 88 people for allegedly drinking & gathering in large groups

Alleged breach of safe distancing.

February 23, 2021, 05:54 PM

M'sian little girl, 9, loses grandfather to Covid-19 after his friend didn't reveal he had disease

She wishes everyone can be more socially responsible.

February 23, 2021, 05:30 PM

Indian man who speaks fluent Hokkien while selling mop in S'pore can also speak Thai & Vietnamese

He lived abroad in China, Thailand and Vietnam for a total of nine years.

February 23, 2021, 05:02 PM

Woman out of ICU & conscious 10 days after rushing to save boyfriend from burning car in Tanjong Pagar

She is in a stable condition.

February 23, 2021, 04:48 PM

Salted egg-themed meals to be sold at takeaway kiosk in Punggol, wet & dry options available

From trend to staple.

February 23, 2021, 04:28 PM

S'pore student sentenced to 11 months' jail in Australia for importing child-like sex doll from China

He was released on a good behaviour bond of two years.

February 23, 2021, 04:26 PM

Man began molesting daughter when she was 9 years old, raped her several times at age 15

He was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

February 23, 2021, 04:00 PM

4 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 23, including 1 dormitory case

Today's update.

February 23, 2021, 03:47 PM

S'pore restaurant marks 100th year existence with 2,021 packs of free briyani for frontline workers & customers

Nice.

February 23, 2021, 02:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.