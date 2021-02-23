Genting SkyWorlds theme park with 9 movie-inspired worlds expected to open by mid-2021

Resorts World Genting's (RWG) theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, is slated to open its doors to visitors in the second quarter of 2021.

A virtual press conference on Feb. 23 revealed that park-goers can look forward to nine movie and adventure-inspired worlds:

Eagle Mountain

Central Park

Liberty Lane

Robots Rivet Town

Andromeda Base

Ice Age

Studio Plaza

Epic

Rio

The outdoor park, which spans 26 acres, will have a total of 26 rides and attractions such as roller coasters and water rides.

For comparison, Universal Studios Singapore spans about 49 acres and features 28 rides, shows and attractions.

Themed retail, dining, and entertainment experiences will also be available throughout Genting Skyworlds.

RWG is working with 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney.

Some rides and attractions will feature films and franchises from 20th Century Studios such as "Ice Age" and "Night at the Museum", while others will feature original intellectual properties from Genting.

RWG is also working with Alibaba to introduce a virtual queue solution that allows park-goers to reserve attractions in advance.

Here are some photos of Genting SkyWorlds:

S$1.05 billion invested into park

US$800 million (S$1.05billion) has been invested into the park.

RWG's head of business operations and strategies, Lee Thiam Kit, believes that the park will be a "key contributor to the Malaysian economy".

Lee added that, "going forward, when we open, there will be jobs created and the park will add economic activity directly and indirectly, as well as give a boost to tourism in Malaysia and Pahang."

Lee also said that RWG is "committed" to opening the park despite the movement control order (MCO) and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're committed to this park and we will see to it that it opens, barring unforeseen circumstances."

